Comments / 12

BrianBoss78
3d ago

oh thank god, Wolf can go around and erect statues for the remainder of his term, beats his tax and spend policies any day....more statues please lots of statues...let's get York looking like the "Terracotta Army" 👍

Gettysburg Connection

Local sculptor’s statue dedicated in York

PA Governor Tom Wolf and other dignitaries gathered in front of the William Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad site in York on Friday. They were there to unveil and dedicate a monument of William Goodridge, who was born in slavery but became one of York’s leading businessmen and a major leader on the Underground Railroad. It is the first statue of a black man erected in York.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County Astronomical Society to host public Starwatch

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) will be offering a public Starwatch at their Observatory on September 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Observatory is located at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. The night will begin with a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]

Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said. Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said. According to officials, the Steubenville,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic helps Lebanon residents

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A mobile dental unit, hosted by United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare, stopped in Lebanon on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The dental unit will make a total of 12 stops in eight Pennsylvania cities. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dental event was in Lancaster. Dentists and...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Nighttime lane restrictions scheduled on I-83 in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made an announcement today that lane restrictions are going to implemented next week on Interstate 83 at the Route 74 (Queen Street) bridge spanning the interstate in York County. Bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa. is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

A Ukrainian family finds refuge in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Mikail Chekh and his young family remember hearing fighter jets and bombs outside their window. The family lived right outside Mariupol—where the Russian invasion and fighting began. Chekh can remember the house shaking, the bombs sounding like 10,000 fireworks going off at once. He said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying planned for Franklin, Lebanon Counties.

(WHTM) — Officials have announced that mosquito spraying is planned for both Franklin and Lebanon Counties. This is due to high populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

