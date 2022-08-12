Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, FloridaEvie M.Sanford, FL
Related
WESH
Seminole County Animal Services program aims to socialize dogs waiting to be adopted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local animal shelters work hard to get animals adopted and into homes. But the reality is way too many dogs spend far too long in cages waiting. A program intends to send dogs out on field trips to make them more likely to be adopted for good.
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman shaved child's head, stuck metal bar in her mouth
PALM COAST, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after Flagler County deputies said she was seen attacking a child. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies learned of the abuse at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday when someone called its dispatch.
wogx.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you. The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them.
AdventHealth creates new nursing unit to help patients transition from hospital to home
DELAND, Fla. — AdventHealth is helping patients go from the hospital bed to home with a new nursing unit. The Transitional Care Unit opened at AdventHealth DeLand and will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit will provide services and amenities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harbor House says more stalking cases involve AirTags
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies and domestic violence advocates have voiced their concern about the number of stalking cases using a new device. These devices, called Apple AirTags, are meant to help keep track of things like your car keys or luggage. But the small size of...
click orlando
Red Apple Dining team member found unresponsive, dies at Geneva Elementary School, district says
GENEVA, Fla. – A long-time member of the Red Apple Dining team died after being found unresponsive at Geneva Elementary School, Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, the team member was found laying unresponsive on the school’s kitchen floor. First responders made...
3 hurt including 2 firefighters after serious crash involving fire truck in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Crews responded to a serious crash that involved a fire truck in Brevard County. The crash happened around 10:14 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 in Mims. The fire truck was heavily damaged and the other car was crushed. Officials said two firefighters and the driver of...
flaglerlive.com
Joe Mullins Says Drug Dealer Sought to Sell Him Cocaine, So He Turned Him In. The Public Sneers.
Embattled political candidates running for re-election try, hope and pray for all sorts of things to turn their fortunes around. It’s safe to say that, at least since Prohibition, no candidate in Flagler County turned police informant on a drug dealer, as did Joe Mullins, the county commissioner who only weeks ago was disrespecting law enforcement, threatening a state policeman’s job and fabricating the support of two retired police associations he didn’t have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Drug dealer arrested after offering to sell Flagler County commissioner cocaine, sheriff says
An accused drug dealer has been arrested after Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins received a random text offering to sell him cocaine. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Mullins reached out to deputies after he received a text from someone offering to sell him an "eight ball" of cocaine.
dailyphew.com
Scared Dog Does Not Stop Hugging Her Rescuers Very Grateful
The vice president of the Orlando, Florida-based rescue organization Furever Bully Love Rescue is Natalie Olivieri. Near a sizable field in Redland, Florida, she discovered Harper, a dog who had been left behind. The volunteers try their best to feed the many stray dogs that are known to frequent this area.
News4Jax.com
Random text message to Flagler County Commissioner ends with suspected drug dealer arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast 18-year-old was arrested around 12:40 Monday morning during an undercover operation set up by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Joe Mullins reached out to the sheriff’s office after he received a text offering to sell him an “eight-ball” of cocaine, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
3 firefighters hurt when firetruck crashes in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — Multiple firefighters have been injured in a crash in Brevard County. Officials say it happened Monday morning in the area of US-1 and Burkholm Road in Mims. The firetruck was returning from a call when it was hit by a pickup truck. FHP investigators say the...
Man dies after crashing into trees in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has died after a crash on U.S. Highway 1 Sunday. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in Volusia County. According to a news release, the driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 on South Ridgewood Avenue north of Harbor Road.
WESH
Son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina arrested for DUI
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The son of Orange County Sheriff John Mina has been arrested for DUI. According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep at the wheel on the side of a Winter Garden road Saturday night. Police say he had two open beers in...
WESH
Students, teachers head back to school in Volusia County
A total of 63,000 students and 8,000 or so teachers and staff are back in the classroom Monday in Volusia County. The district superintendent was there bright and early to greet bus drivers for the students who ride. Drivers and attendants, some 270 strong, spent time in the early hours...
WFTV
Photos: Truck catches fire on I-95 in Volusia County
Truck catches fire on I-95 in Volusia County A truck caught fire on Interstate 95 in Volusia County Sunday near mile marker 272. The right lane was blocked around 4 p.m. (FDOT/FDOT)
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
click orlando
1 dead in crash on US Highway 1 in Cocoa, police say
COCOA, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning forced the closure of all northbound and some southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 1 at Hillcrest Drive in Cocoa, police said. On Sunday evening, police said a female died at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash. The roadway was fully reopened, police said.
Comments / 0