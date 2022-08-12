Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
Kait 8
Randolph County traffic alert and power outage
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A major traffic alert in Randolph County. According to the Pocahontas Chief of Police David Eddington, a power pole was hit by a vehicle and fell down on Highway 67 just north of Broadway. The Entergy Arkansas outage map shows power outages along the highway.
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Kait 8
Aug 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Humidity starts to be felt a little more today and early this week as highs continue to get close to or in the 90s. This added moisture to the air will help prime the atmosphere for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe said the 21-year-old man and his friend were at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA boat ramp near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
Kait 8
School district launches command center to enhance safety
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - With kids back in classrooms across the country, school safety is on the minds of millions. For the Brookland School District, though, parents can rest more easily when their children are on campus. The district is launching what they said is the first of its kind...
Kait 8
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Kait 8
Historic downtown buildings on the chopping block
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The old Bank of Trumann building has been a downtown landmark for more than 50 years. But now the city plans to condemn the building. “Condemnation seems like the easy way out, and it is a lot easier to just tear down a building than it is to explore the ability to renovate it and keep it around,” said Heather Shrader, a Trumann resident.
Kait 8
SENSE OF SECURITY: Area law enforcement train for active school shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – When a school shooting tragedy happens, we expect our first responders to be well trained and ready to respond. Throughout the summer, members of the Jonesboro Police Department sharpened their skills with hours of training. The training is invaluable when it comes to saving lives.
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
whiterivernow.com
Woman arrested after AirPods pinpoint her location
Izard County authorities allege a Hardy, Ark., woman began breaking into and entering vehicles and stealing property last week. There was also at least one break-in in Fulton County. Before she was done, Autumn Dailey, 20, had broken into over a dozen vehicles and taken a variety of property including...
Kait 8
Jonesboro High School plans for changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As school starts back in just a few days for many in Jonesboro, one school district has a new addition changing how students get to school. New additions call for further changes. The Academies at Jonesboro High School completed construction on a new building ahead of...
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Arrests August 8-14, 2022
On 08/08/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry E. Simmons (Wilcox) of Alton on an Oregon County Warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid , class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor. She is being held on a $2,500.00 cash or corporate surety bond.
Kait 8
Animal control center needs donations amid capacity troubles
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - An animal control center in Northeast Arkansas needs your help. The Cherokee Village Animal Control is at capacity, meaning they cannot accept any more animals and even have to turn new animals away. Officer Paula Munsick said it’s hard not to take in the lost...
Kait 8
Watermelon Festival returns for another year
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Hornersville started its annual Watermelon Festival years ago but stopped hosting it in the 1990′s. Over the past two years, the city and community have been working tirelessly to bring the Watermelon Festival back in all its glory. “I think people were reminiscing about the...
Kait 8
Food pantry deals with low stock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pantry is in need. Helping Neighbors Food Pantry recently moved to a bigger facility, but now they face a more significant issue with empty shelves. The board president of the non-profit, Gary Latanich, said in July 2022 they served 250 more families than they usually would in July.
