Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
After Vegas and Paris, Affleck and Lopez will take their wedding party down South
Ben Affleck's Georgia estate reportedly will be the next stop in his and new wife Jennifer Lopez's wedding celebrations.
‘She-Hulk’ EP Addresses Speculation Of Ghost Rider Appearance
With the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law looming on Disney+, there’s been a lot of speculation as to how the series ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the comics spotted an alleged reference to the character of Ghost Rider whose name is Johnny Blaze, with the last name being very visible. However, it turns out that the name of the character is Donny Blaze, who will be personified by actor Rhys Coiro. During the red carpet premiere of the series, Deadline asked him about his character but didn’t reveal too much. “He’s a very powerful and fantastic individual and he’s...
