Palm Beach, FL

FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort found cache of classified documents

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a collection of top secret and other heavily classified documents.

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Among the items the FBI took was a handwritten note, information about the “President of France,” an executive grant of clemency for former Trump ally Roger Stone and binders of photos.

NBC and other news organizations obtained the documents shortly before a judge was expected to authorize their public release. Trump had said in a statement overnight on his social media platform that he didn’t oppose their disclosure to the public.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” Trump said. “Release the documents now!”

Attorney General Merrick Garland filed a motion Thursday to get a judge’s approval to release the warrant and property receipt, arguing that it was in the public’s interest to see the records after Trump revealed the search had taken place on Monday.

NBC News reported Thursday that Trump received a federal grand jury subpoena this past spring for sensitive documents the government believed he retained after his departure from the White House, a source familiar with the matter confirmed.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the subpoena was related to documents that Trump’s legal team discussed with Justice Department officials at a previously reported meeting on June 3.

Another source confirmed an earlier Wall Street Journal report, telling NBC News that “someone familiar” with documents inside Mar-a-Lago told investigators there may have been more classified documents at the club than were initially turned over, leading in part to the search on Monday.

