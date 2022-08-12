NEW ORLEANS — The riot by the Orleans Justice Center inmates in Block 2E over the weekend forced Sheriff Susan Hutson to resort to a very rarely used call for help. “As a last resort we conducted a joint operation with the (State) Department of Corrections still using only the minimal amount of force necessary to regain control of the pod,” Hutson said in a video message she posted on Facebook on Monday.

