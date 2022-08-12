Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Two suspects still wanted in robbery of off-duty NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — A police report obtained by WWL-TV reveals new details in the case that started as the jumping of an off-duty NOPD officer and turned into a brawl between multiple people in the French Quarter. The off-duty NOPD officer was riding a rented electric bike on the...
WDSU
New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight. "My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, 'what's wrong?' He said they beat Chris up on the school bus," Keishone Sterling said.
NOLA.com
Man sentenced to 40 years in 2018 slaying during gun sale gone wrong
A mother on Tuesday looked at the man convicted of shooting her son to death in a gun deal gone sideways and told him she would never forgive him for taking her eldest child from her. Moments later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas sentenced Gerald West to...
WDSU
Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
Man struck and killed on I-10 was fleeing NOPD says chief
New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the man who was run over and killed on I-10 in New Orleans East late last night was fleeing from cops on foot after police pulled over an SUV reported stolen in a carjacking in Algiers.
EXCLUSIVE: A closer look into a New Orleans jail after inmate protest ends
Flashbangs were heard and seen coming for Pod 2E at the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night — a protest in one of the inmate living areas coming to a close when deputies stormed into the jail. Nearly 24 hours after, new details have been released and we're given an exclusive look inside the pod by WGNO's LBJ and Britney Dixon.
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
Pastor pleads for an end to gun violence after son shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — Fighting back tears, Christiana Ford never thought she’d be in this situation again. “It’s not right, it’s not right,” Ford said. “It’s nothing like losing a child.”. Ford already lost one son to gun violence in Texas. August 5th, she...
WDSU
OPSO updates city council about OJC jail protest
NEW ORLEANS — A team from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Susan Hutson, gave an update on the joint operation to clear a protest inside pod 2E in the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night, to the City Council Criminal Justice Committee. They say it took about five...
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
NOLA.com
Baby’s death realized worst fears of worried family, friends who called in 7 welfare checks: JPSO
In the two months before 3-month-old Madelyne King was found dead in the bedroom of her Old Jefferson home, relatives and friends of her mother, Michelle Herrington, made at least seven phone calls to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office requesting welfare checks for mother and daughter, authorities said. In fact,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day killing
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge on Tuesday denied a defense attorney’s request that his client — who was convicted in March of second-degree murder — receive a new trial. Instead, Judge Camille Buras sentenced Samuel Hunter Jr., 30, to life in prison for shooting to...
WWL-TV
Orleans Justice Center operating at around 50% staffing, documents show
NEW ORLEANS — The riot by the Orleans Justice Center inmates in Block 2E over the weekend forced Sheriff Susan Hutson to resort to a very rarely used call for help. “As a last resort we conducted a joint operation with the (State) Department of Corrections still using only the minimal amount of force necessary to regain control of the pod,” Hutson said in a video message she posted on Facebook on Monday.
wgno.com
Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
Carjacking suspect struck on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: A teenager, two men injured in shootings; gun stolen in an armed robbery
Three shootings were reported within 24 hours this weekend on Uptown streets. A man was also robbed of his gun in Central City near St. Charles Avenue. A teenager was shot in the chest Sunday evening (Aug. 14) near South Claiborne Avenue and Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department reported.
NOLA.com
Defense in former Slidell priest's molestation case seeks info from Archdiocese of New Orleans
The attorney for a former Slidell priest accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy has subpoenaed the Archdiocese of New Orleans, seeking a raft of documents that concern Patrick Wattigny. Wattigny, who was pastor of St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slidell, was arrested in October 2020, and accused of...
Pedestrian killed in St. Roch hit-and-run early Monday morning: NOPD
Police discovered that the suspect struck the pedestrian walking in the eastbound lanes of North Robertson Street at Music Street.
