Two suspects still wanted in robbery of off-duty NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — A police report obtained by WWL-TV reveals new details in the case that started as the jumping of an off-duty NOPD officer and turned into a brawl between multiple people in the French Quarter. The off-duty NOPD officer was riding a rented electric bike on the...
Metro Crime Commission reports a total of 596 violent felons at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS — Metro Crime Commission has reported that 597 out of the 993 inmates in the Orleans Parish Justice Center are in custody for violent felonies. Two-hundred-fifteen of the inmates are in custody for homicide, and 54 inmates are in custody for attempted murder. One-hundred-forty-two inmates are in custody for battery, and 58 are in there for sex crimes.
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
OPSO updates city council about OJC jail protest

NEW ORLEANS — A team from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, including Sheriff Susan Hutson, gave an update on the joint operation to clear a protest inside pod 2E in the Orleans Justice Center Sunday night, to the City Council Criminal Justice Committee. They say it took about five...
New Orleans coroner identifies two men slain by gunfire

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain by gunfire. Kyeon Stevens, 29, was fatally shot in Little Woods on Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 7800 block of Sail Street at 5:32 p.m., where they found Stevens suffering from gunshot wounds....
Orleans Justice Center operating at around 50% staffing, documents show

NEW ORLEANS — The riot by the Orleans Justice Center inmates in Block 2E over the weekend forced Sheriff Susan Hutson to resort to a very rarely used call for help. “As a last resort we conducted a joint operation with the (State) Department of Corrections still using only the minimal amount of force necessary to regain control of the pod,” Hutson said in a video message she posted on Facebook on Monday.
Latest ‘In Your Grill’ car theft caught on cam

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person responsible for a car theft on August 8. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened at 8:40 that night at...
