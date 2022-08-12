Read full article on original website
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Montrose football team lacks experience but that hasn’t stopped the Rams in the past
FLINT – Montrose might lack experience this season but that’s never stopped the Rams from winning more than their share of games in the past. Montrose has made the playoffs for 12 straight years and they’ve won at least nine games in half of those seasons.
Flint Elite taking small steps in attempt to build football program from scratch
FLINT – Flint Elite’s football team has set modest goals for 2022. That’s probably a good idea considering the coaches are still trying to build a co-op program that features players from Burton Madison Academy and Flint New Standard Academy. In the first two seasons of the...
Comstock Park High School mourns death of boys varsity basketball coach
Comstock Park boys varsity basketball coach Tyler Edwards died unexpectedly Monday of suspected cardiac arrest. Panthers officials released a brief statement on Mr. Edwards’ passing to MLive.com.
Detroit Free Press Marathon: Sign-up deadline for international races is August 22
The 45th annual Detroit Free Press Marathon is two months away and time is running out to sign up for it the international portion. Anybody who wants to participate in the Oct. 16 races that cross international borders — the full marathon, half-marathon, and marathon relay — must register by Monday.
