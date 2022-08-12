Effective: 2022-08-15 10:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Low water crossings will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona near Tuba City * Until noon MST. * At 1044 AM MST, the public reported elevated flow along the Moenkopi Wash. Automated guage reports indicate that the water is beginning to subside, however flooding remains a threat. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain upstream. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moenkopi. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 323 and 325. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Hamblin Wash and Moenkopi Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

