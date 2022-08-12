ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market

By Nico Madrigal-Yankowski
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner

Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country.  But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more.   • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
ANIMALS
KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
SFGate

The summer of NIMBY in the Bay Area's poshest town

SAN FRANCISCO — Tech industry titans have navigated a lot to get where they are today — the dot-com bust, the 2008 recession, a backlash against tech power, the pandemic. They have overcome boardroom showdowns, investor power struggles and regulatory land mines. But this summer, some of them...
ATHERTON, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Francisco 2022

Ever since the 1960s, San Francisco has been a vibrant melting pot of free thinkers, bohemians, and anything a little unconventional. The Californian city has been at the forefront of many progressive movements from the beat generation to the revolutionary gay-rights crusade. With its reputation for being alternative and funky,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive

It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Mercantile#District 4
nomadlawyer.org

7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California

San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
SFist

It's Been Four Years Since Salesforce Park and the Transit Center Opened — and Then Closed and Opened Again

Four years ago this past Friday, on August 12, 2018, we saw the long-anticipated grand opening of one of San Francisco's grandest infrastructure projects in decades. Since then there was an abrupt closure due to structural concerns, a reopening, and we've had a lengthy pandemic that has kept the area surrounding Salesforce Transit Center pretty sleepy. But the building and its rooftop park remain shining examples of innovative urban development and canaries in the coal mine of a slowly reviving downtown, waiting for you to return.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

It’s a Vibe: Gen Z is Happy With San Francisco’s Jobs and Lifestyle, According to Latest Studies

Ask a resident about San Francisco and anyone who’s a millennial or older will likely tell you it is a city of challenges. They’ll cite everything from homelessness to expensive housing to the Covid exodus. But new research indicates that SF’s Gen Z—a.k.a residents born in 1997 or after— are more satisfied with many aspects of life here than Gen Zers living in other U.S. cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community

For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy