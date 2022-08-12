Read full article on original website
Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
WTOK-TV
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jasper County boy
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Josh Braiden Smith, age 9, of Bay Springs, Miss. Smith is a White male, 4′ 3″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement said Josh may be with his mother.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_11_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks. Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where...
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there said the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stairs which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors, and...
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
WTOK-TV
GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge. Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community. “It hits home because...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster. “I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.
Neshoba Democrat
Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case
A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
WTOK-TV
Tax increase for Lauderdale County School District approved
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A small tax increase for Lauderdale County School District was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors. The Lauderdale County School District asked the Board of Supervisors for the millage increase, about .67, and allows $180,000 to be added to the budget. This increase will...
WTOK-TV
Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.
WTOK-TV
Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
breezynews.com
Heat Advisory Continues, Severe Storms Possible
The National Weather Service is continuing a heat advisory for parts of Mississippi which face an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress today. Attala and Leake counties are included. NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees. There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms in the local area this afternoon and tonight with more stormy weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
