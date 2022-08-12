ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WJTV 12

Man arrested, crack cocaine found in Laurel drug bust

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested following a drug bust at a home in Laurel on Friday, August 12. Officials with the Laurel Police Department (LPD) said narcotics officers conducted a search warrant at a home located at 1129 Walley Street. They said the officers found 112 packs of crack cocaine, a separate […]
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Jasper County boy

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Josh Braiden Smith, age 9, of Bay Springs, Miss. Smith is a White male, 4′ 3″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Law enforcement said Josh may be with his mother.
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 08_11_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks. Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba

12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday

5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County

A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala

ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd

Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
LAUREL, MS
kicks96news.com

Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
WTOK-TV

GMHC hosts free produce giveaway for patients

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic shared bags of fresh fruits and vegetables with its patients Monday, free of charge. Corn, tomatoes and other produce were given out while supplies lasted. An organizer said events like this make a real difference in the community. “It hits home because...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Victims identified in weekend shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV

Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster. “I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.
MERIDIAN, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case

A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Tax increase for Lauderdale County School District approved

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A small tax increase for Lauderdale County School District was approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors. The Lauderdale County School District asked the Board of Supervisors for the millage increase, about .67, and allows $180,000 to be added to the budget. This increase will...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Today parts of the viewing area are under a low-end threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We have a very busy week ahead of us. We are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather for the next few days. Parts of Kemper and Sumter county are under the risk right now, but as the days go on, we all will be added. This is a low-end threat, but heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail are possible. We are mainly staying dry today, but do not forget your umbrella as we head into tomorrow.
WTOK-TV

Triplets born at Ochsner Rush Health

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 would like to congratulate a local mom and dad as they celebrate the birth of triplets!. Whittley Moncriease and Alvino Houston welcomed their babies, Za’Niya Rose Houston, Za’Leah Beauty Houston and Za’Kyra Miracle Houston, Friday, Aug. 12, at Ochsner Rush Health.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Food pantry running low in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Heat Advisory Continues, Severe Storms Possible

The National Weather Service is continuing a heat advisory for parts of Mississippi which face an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress today. Attala and Leake counties are included. NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees. There’s also a marginal risk of severe storms in the local area this afternoon and tonight with more stormy weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

