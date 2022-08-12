Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo

Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here .

Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents can stop dropping off their kids at Steamboat Ditch .) At the groundbreaking on Wednesday , members of the Reno City Council -- one in a llama floatie -- used shovels to fling water at attendees ... because they're building a pool, you see.

It's still far from the weirdest groundbreaking for an athletic facility, though: five years ago, the Golden State Warriors had a ballet with basketball-filled excavators ; and 60 years ago in Houston, six local officials fired Colt .45s at the ground before building the Astrodome.

What other construction shenanigans are happening around town? Let's get to the details.

Lots!

The median home price in Reno-Sparks dipped for a second straight month ... but it's mainly because interest rates are up . At the same time, the median home price in Sparks dropped dramatically , but only for one specific homebuyer. A clerical error during a single-family home sale transferred ownership of 85 home lots and two common spaces to one homebuyer, and it's unclear if the buyer is gonna hand anything back. Jason Hidalgo has more .

Both are kinda weird since we're so far from the ocean

Could sushi be dethroned as Reno's trendy staple cuisine? We only ask because one of the four new bars and restaurants in Reno is Kika's All Kine Grindz, the Hawaiian food truck that now has a brick-and-mortar location in Sparks. Throw in Lili's, Maui Jane's, Kenji's, Aloha Shack, Loco Ono and the L&L Hawaiian BBQ chain, and we just about have enough spots to do a weeklong kalua pork and lomi-lomi festival. Make it happen, Reno-Sparks! We have more than enough three-day weekends on the calendar to work with.

'Are you, like, return-to-learn, or ...'

Several more awesome dining options are coming to North Virginia, including street food, vegan fare and pickled food heaven. But because they're all on the university campus , prepare to feel old ("So what brought you here? Is it Parents Week or something?")

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

