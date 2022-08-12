Read full article on original website
Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe
A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner. And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over. On Tuesday, 36-year-old...
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
Millville father jailed in shooting of son’s alleged teen bully
A Millville man is in jail after he allegedly shot a teen who came to his home to fight his son. “I just want to let you guys know my son was being threatened to be murdered,” Raul Elias said during his first appearance this week. “The school principal knows this.”
Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman
A Trenton police officer is facing multiple charges for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault-strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say
Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
Police: 5 shot near West Philadelphia rec center; 96 shots fired
Five people were injured after nearly 100 shots were fired Tuesday night outside of a West Philadelphia recreation center while children were inside practicing sports.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
VIDEO: Police ask for help identifying man wanted in alleged Center City rape
Philadelphia police are searching for the man whom they say raped a woman in Center City early Thursday morning. Detectives have pushed out video and pictures of the suspect in hopes someone can identify him.
Atlantic City Police Try to ID Assault Suspect
Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington
Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
NJ 3-Month-Old Boy Dies In Daycare, Parents Say
A Trenton couple was desperate for answers after they say their 3-month-old son died in daycare. Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr. are making plans to bury Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr., who suffered severe brain injuries while with a caretaker on Thursday, Aug. 11. "DJ was being watched by someone...
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Setting-off a Homemade Bomb at a Gym
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a fitness center. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 40-year-old Dwayne Vandergrift of Gloucester City previously pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
