Camden County, NJ

SoJO 104.9

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman

A Trenton police officer is facing multiple charges for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault-strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Held Knife Against Victim’s Neck During Trenton Robbery, Police Say

Two suspects were arrested after carrying out an armed robbery in Trenton in which one of them held a knife to the victim’s neck, authorities said. Officers responding to the robbery were told that the victim was approached by a man and woman while walking on Hewitt Street near the intersection of Chestnut Avenue on Sunday, August 7, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16.
TRENTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SoJO 104.9

Atlantic City Police Try to ID Assault Suspect

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RadarOnline

Three Men Accused Of Murder 16 Years After Victim’s Headless Body Was Found In Washington

Three men were arrested in three different states across the country for the murder of a woman whose headless body was found floating in Washington’s Puget Sound over 16 years ago, Radar has learned.Brian Anderson Bourquard, 39, was arrested on Aug. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for first-degree murder. The following day, police detained Oscar Cash Gonzales, 43, in Riverside, California, and also charged him with first-degree murder, while Brandon Michael Reeve, 42, was taken into custody in Sarasota, Florida, for second-degree murder, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.Each of the three suspects was being held on $10 million bail and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

NJ 3-Month-Old Boy Dies In Daycare, Parents Say

A Trenton couple was desperate for answers after they say their 3-month-old son died in daycare. Diamond Thompson and Dominic Bowman Sr. are making plans to bury Dominic "DJ" Bowman Jr., who suffered severe brain injuries while with a caretaker on Thursday, Aug. 11. "DJ was being watched by someone...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

