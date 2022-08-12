ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk has honored three sculptures in its 2022 exhibition with the Best of Show award. SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity, according to a press release from SculptureWalk. The winning artists receive...
KELOLAND TV

Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days

There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com

A new Girl Scouts cookie will be released in the 2023 Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. According to a press release from Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons, the new addition will...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!

Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
KELOLAND TV

Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
KELOLAND TV

The KELOLAND Living crew hits Yankton hotspots

The KELOLAND Living crew spent the day in Yankton learning more about everything this great community has to offer. From the Lewis and Clark Resort to learning more about Yankton Thrive, we also got a peek at the upcoming Riverboat Days, a tour of Mount Marty University and took a look at the Huether Aquatics center with the City of Yankton.
dakotanewsnow.com

TOP HEADLINES

There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
dakotanewsnow.com

Local dog rescue on intake hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With inflation and various factors, many local pet owners have been put in the position to give up their pets. The Almost Home Canine Rescue in Sioux Falls has had to stop intakes during this time with increasing costs for medical bills and other expenses.
insideedition.com

Tattooed ‘Moped Bandit’ Swipes Tip Jar from Family-Owned Ice Cream Shop

When Bruce Bettmeng pulled up the security footage from his B&G Milkyway ice cream shop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he couldn’t believe it. Clear video lined up with what his employees told him happened. “When it was his turn to order, he pulled up and ordered a glass of water. And when the employees turned around to get him that glass of water, he grabbed our tip jar and took off,” Bettmeng said. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.
dakotanewsnow.com

200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota Wheelin’ fundraiser will raise money for the military

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a local Jeep club who holds various fundraisers. On September 4th, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, they’ll raise money for active duty, and veterans of the military. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com

This is the leading stressor for 63% of Americans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com/. Money is the leading stressor in the...
dakotanewsnow.com

Lake Country takes series from Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries hit two homeruns on Sunday and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to Lake County 6-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the second inning and was driven...
