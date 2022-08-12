Read full article on original website
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Teen swerves into opposing lane, dies in crash, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A teen who swerved a car into the opposing lane was killed in a crash on Sunday, Cobb County Police say. Donovan Williams, 19, of Dacula, Georgia was driving northbound on Chastain Meadows Parkway in Marietta just after 10 p.m. when he crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a car, police say.
WDEF
Juvenile laws favoring juveniles? County Mayor-elect believes so…
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A source within the Chattanooga Police Department tells News 12 the teenager arrested for Saturday’s fight at Finley Stadium, was also involved in the shooting at Hamilton Place Mall last year. The 16-year-old in question reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at...
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
WDEF
UPDATE – Elderly Man Found After Reported Missing in Rhea County
UPDATE — Freeman has been found. He is safe and back home. DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Rhea County. Authorities are looking for...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
wksu.org
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for man accused of stealing woman's wallet at Food City in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. - Dalton police are searching for a man who they say stole a woman's wallet at the Food City. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, when investigators reported that a man followed a woman through the Food City on Walnut Ave. while she was shopping where he then took her wallet without her realizing it.
Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
WTVCFOX
After confrontation over cheating, man strangled woman to death, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. We now know more details about how the woman died, who she is, and who has been arrested in connection with her death. A police affidavit we obtained Tuesday identifies the victim as Oliva Jarquin Pena. The affidavit says 21-year-old Jose Angel Rios Ramirez...
mymix1041.com
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 15, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 15, 2022 report below.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Incident In Rome (Rome, GA)
Official reports indicate that a woman was involved in a multi-vehicle crash outside Rome High School on Friday morning. Witnesses state that there was a collision between [..]
WDEF
Cheerleader at Jamboree recounts her experience during chaos of tasing incident
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Finley Stadium was the site of a lot of high school football the last three days, thanks to the Jamboree. The end of what should have been a great time for parents and students alike was marred by an altercation that led to police tasing a 16-year-old boy.
