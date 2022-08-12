Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Willing To Move Up To 175-Pounds For Beterbiev, Bivol, Ramirez Fights
David Benavidez is ready for his major breakthrough, but marquee matchups still seem to escape him. To land the career-defining fights that he desires, the 168-pound knockout artist is willing to move up to 175-pounds to take on the light heavyweight champions and top contenders, father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr. told BoxingScene.com in an interview.
Boxing Scene
Three Heavyweight Fights Impacted By Fury Retirement And WBC Deadline
The latest retirement announcement by Tyson Fury has prompted action by his last remaining tie to the sport. It also significantly impacts the importance of three relevant heavyweight fights all scheduled within the next nine weeks. A two-week deadline has been issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Fury...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius Official - October 15, Fox Sports PPV
Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay "The Bronze Bomber'' Wilder will take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in an explosive 12-round WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator between ferocious punchers in the main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, Oct. 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Broner On Tank-Garcia: 'I Don’t Think Ryan Should Ever Get In [The Ring] With Tank'
Adrien Broner doesn’t see it ending well for Ryan Garcia if he ever ends up swapping punches with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. The multi-weight division champion from Cincinnati weighed in on the match-up du jour, but unlike some boxing fans, he did not sound all too enthusiastic about it, essentially saying that it would be a clear-cut mismatch in Davis’ favor.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Expects To Pick Up Where He Left Off: The Last Bout Will Be Continued
Oleksandr Usyk says he is expecting Saturday’s world heavyweight clash against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah to be a continuation of their first fight that the Ukrainian won in London. Usyk, who had dressed like The Joker in the build-up to their first meeting, came in full Cossack costume for...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo's Achieved A lot, But There Are Questions on How He Did That, What He Used
The animosity between Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was significantly elevated in 2018 - after Canelo tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol, which postponed their rematch. Golovkin would call Canelo a cheater and questioned his past performances - including his ability to take big shots in their 2017 encounter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko Arrives in Los Angeles, Targets Devin Haney Shot
Vasiliy Lomachenko, the three-weight world champion and former pound-for-pound king, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this afternoon. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs), who spent several months serving with the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky Territorial Defense Battalion in his native Ukraine, is ready to resume his boxing career and will return to the ring later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Chisora Believes Fury Has Deal in Place To Face Usyk-Joshua Winner
Derek Chisora has hit back at Tyson Fury and claiming that Fury has not retired because he already has a deal to face the winner of Saturday’s fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Chisora also believes that Joshua will have to “go to the other side” to get...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Callum Smith, Badou Jack, Zhilei Zhang, Andrew Tabiti - Open Workouts
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have will lock horns again at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20. (photos by Mark Robinson) Avoided Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) meets China’s undefeated Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1,...
Boxing Scene
Arslanbek Makhmudov Inks Co-Promotional Pact With Top Rank
Heavyweight knockout extraordinaire Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov has signed a multi-year co-promotional contract with Top Rank, who will work in conjunction with Camille Estephan’s Eye of the Tiger. Makhmudov, born in Russia and now residing in Montreal, Canada, has knocked out all 14 of his professional opponents, including 10 in the first round.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Usyk Expects Tough Fight: It's Not Going To Be an Easy Assignment For Me
WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is not expecting an easy fight this coming Saturday night, when he faces Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk was the underdog. He upset the odds by outboxing Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: There Were Brief Conversations With Shakur's Team; We Can Revisit After August 20
Emanuel Navarrete has made known his intentions to one day face Shakur Stevenson. There was a brief internal discussion among his team that led him to believe it could have happened as early as this weekend. Nothing really came of the preliminary talks, though he hopes it’s at least a starting point for a future conversation in his quest to eventually become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
Boxing Scene
Loeffler on Canelo's Animosity Toward Golovkin: He Should Be Happy That Triple G Fought Him
Tom Loeffler thinks Canelo Alvarez’s anger toward his star charge is a bit misguided. Loeffler, the longtime handler of Gennadiy Golovkin, said in a recent interview that he was a bit befuddled by Alvarez’s aggressive rhetoric against the Kazakh puncher. Alvarez and Golovkin are headed toward a third...
Boxing Scene
Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa
Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson: Joshua Has Gotta Be Accurate Against a Guy Like Usyk
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes speed will be a big factor in the upcoming rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk captured the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last September when he outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds. While he was the underdog in the first encounter,...
Boxing Scene
Lipinets Replaces Broner As Figueroa’s Opponent In Showtime Main Event Saturday Night
Omar Figueroa Jr. quickly secured a new opponent Monday morning in the aftermath of Adrien Broner’s abrupt withdrawal from their fight scheduled for Saturday night. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Figueroa will square off against Sergey Lipinets in a “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event in Hollywood, Florida. Lipinets (16-2-1, 12 KOs) was readily available to step in and face Figueroa because he was scheduled to oppose Paraguay’s Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-round bout on the non-televised portion of the Broner-Figueroa undercard at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Boxing Scene
40 Years Gone: The Greatness of Salvador Sanchez
Long before there was a Canelo Alvarez, there was a Salvador Sanchez. Sanchez was born in 1959 in Santiago Tianguistenco, a city of 60,000-plus residents in south central Mexico that sits about 325 miles from Tlajomulco de Zuniga – where Alvarez arrived in 1990. Both men became championship-level boxers...
Comments / 0