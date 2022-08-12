ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Pevely man seriously injured in crash

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown. Updated: Jul....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

One dead after house explosion in Wyatt

Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Scott...
WYATT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Cape Girardeau, MO
Accidents
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County

A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman

A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Kingshighway
KFVS12

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WYATT, MO
wjpf.com

9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KFVS12

9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
MARION, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Van Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male Farmington teenage juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois early Friday morning. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the teen was driving a van north on Denman Road, south of Westmeyer Road, at 12:30 am. He swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was in his lane and the van ran off the left side of the road. It crashed into a tree and rolled over onto its passenger side. The teen driver, who was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Dog found in Perry County cave reunited with family, recovering well

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Jeff Bohnert was stunned to learn that a group of spelunkers had found his 13-year-old dog Abby in a cave about a quarter-mile from his house. “It was like, how could that be? It’s been two months,” he said. Bohnert said Abby...
KFVS12

Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions

Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Scott City school district wins technology award

Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Cape...
SCOTT CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy