ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

AG Bonta puts his weight behind Livermore’s effort to toss lawsuit over downtown housing

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
California State
Livermore, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Livermore, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Livermore, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Governor Newsom announces Water Supply Strategy for a hotter, drier California in Antioch on Thursday

Outlines actions needed now to invest in new sources, transform water management. Without action, state officials believe California’s water supply could diminish by up to 10% by 2040. Introduces former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa as state’s new infrastructure czar. ANTIOCH – Hotter and drier weather conditions could reduce California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Linus Realestate#Eden Housing
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesfnews.com

Roe V. Wade Advocate Sues San Francisco Officials

SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 10, a pro-Roe v. Wade advocate announced that she is filing a civil rights lawsuit against the San Francisco Fire and Police departments for allegedly injecting her with a substance against her will at a demonstration she was attending. On June 13, Kareim McKnight and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Car fire grows to 58 acres in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fire Department fought a 58-acre fire that started on Monday. The fire was at westbound Interstate 580 and Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley. As of 5:45 p.m. forward progress on the fire had been stopped, ACFD said. The fire is 30 percent contained. No structures were […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf celebrate $50 million college fund for Oakland students

Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday announced a significant investment in college access for low-income Oakland students through 2035. Over the next four years, the $50 million Generation Fund will establish college savings accounts for all Oakland infants from low-income families, and yearly $1,000 scholarships for all Oakland public school students from low-income families to pursue a college degree or trade certificate. The fund is expected to serve 30,000 Oakland youth by 2035 through Oakland Promise, an organization that Schaaf launched in 2016. It’s a major expansion of two existing programs within Oakland Promise.
OAKLAND, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot

Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy