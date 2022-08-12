ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Keep chopping: Greg Schiano looks to lead Rutgers forward

By Perry Sook
 4 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – With just three weeks until kickoff, the Rutgers football team is locked in at fall camp. Third-year head coach Greg Schiano is prepping his team for the season ahead. The Scarlet Knights hope to build momentum on last year’s Gator Bowl appearance in the stacked Big Ten Conference.

