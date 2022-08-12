Keep chopping: Greg Schiano looks to lead Rutgers forward
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – With just three weeks until kickoff, the Rutgers football team is locked in at fall camp. Third-year head coach Greg Schiano is prepping his team for the season ahead. The Scarlet Knights hope to build momentum on last year’s Gator Bowl appearance in the stacked Big Ten Conference.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
