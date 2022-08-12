Since 2015, Peter Ydeen has been photographing at night in the Easton, PA area. The night has it’s own visual rules, it’s own color wheel, and it’s own ethereal presence. Easton becomes a silent city of lit stages, all in unreal color and shadow. Every space acts as a reflection of the people who made it. The project is both addictive and cathartic, and what started as an exercise, became an interaction with the quiet shapes and exotic lights in this sometimes forgotten city. Visit select photos from Peter Ydeen’s “Easton Nights” series at Skillman Library through Fall 2022.

EASTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO