FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
lafayette.edu
Summer internships provide valuable experiences
Lafayette students spent their summer break exploring a variety of industries Twitter. Each summer, students venture to new locations to intern in an industry of interest, trying on a role in hopes of finding a company, field, and/or career they love. Here are a few Lafayette students who did just that.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?
If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
lafayette.edu
Easton Nights: Spirit of Place, a Photography Exhibit by Peter Ydeen
Since 2015, Peter Ydeen has been photographing at night in the Easton, PA area. The night has it’s own visual rules, it’s own color wheel, and it’s own ethereal presence. Easton becomes a silent city of lit stages, all in unreal color and shadow. Every space acts as a reflection of the people who made it. The project is both addictive and cathartic, and what started as an exercise, became an interaction with the quiet shapes and exotic lights in this sometimes forgotten city. Visit select photos from Peter Ydeen’s “Easton Nights” series at Skillman Library through Fall 2022.
Pa. high school metal band reaches the next stage at Musikfest
A football player and a marching band drummer are just two of the local high school students that formed the metal band, "Devixe."
phillyvoice.com
Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science
Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown
Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of expected mayoral run
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned his seat. The announcement making it official is expected to be a prelude for the next announcement: his campaign for mayor.
Musikfest ‘shut down’ after Bethlehem police swarm intersection at popular venue
UPDATE: Musikfest resuming Sunday after ‘isolated incident’ that sent panicked crowds running. Bethlehem police converged on a busy intersection at Musikfest shortly before the festival was set to close its northside venues Saturday night in what festival organizers initially described as a “developing situation.”. “There was an...
Upper Darby Man Convicted of Straw Purchase of Six Guns in Bucks County
DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 25-year-old man was convicted on Thursday, August 11, 2022, for the straw purchase of six guns he purchased at Chalfont gun store in November 2020, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Bashir T. Shakir, of Upper Darby, was found guilty of 12 felony...
lafayette.edu
Green Move In
Take part in Green Move In 2022! As you move in, bring your cardboard, plastic film, and hard styrofoam packaging to one of our 5 PODs, stationed at Conway House, Watson Courts, March Field, Ruef Hall, and Bailey Health Center, to be recycled. For more details, visit: https://sustainability.lafayette.edu/events/green-move-in/
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Pennsylvania same-sex couple denied wedding cake, New York shop offers one for free
BERWICK, Pa. — A couple from Columbia County are looking forward to their big day, planning an intimate wedding with family and friends. Finding a cake for the celebration, proved more difficult than expected. Berwick residents Desirie White and Jessica Dowd have decided to spend life together. "We were...
What’s next for Bethlehem’s backyard chickens proposal
Bethlehem City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on whether to permit residents to keep backyard chickens. The council on July 19 introduced the proposal, then council President Michael Colón announced at council’s meeting Aug. 2 that the vote on final approval would be delayed until this coming week’s meeting.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway, With Stop in Bucks County, Might Become Reality After Century of Hope, Speculation
The subway would have a stop in the Bensalem area. According to transit advocates, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway that would run from a northern Broad Street Line stop to Bucks County may become a reality after a century of speculation and false starts. Michaela Winberg wrote about the travel news for Billy Penn.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
