Easton, PA

lafayette.edu

Summer internships provide valuable experiences

Lafayette students spent their summer break exploring a variety of industries Twitter. Each summer, students venture to new locations to intern in an industry of interest, trying on a role in hopes of finding a company, field, and/or career they love. Here are a few Lafayette students who did just that.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Are warehouses causing the Lehigh Valley’s rising housing costs?

If you were to visit the Lehigh Valley in the late 1800s, you would find an emerging epicenter of American industrial production, focused on the manufacturing of steel and concrete. For over a century, the region’s dominance owed to a key factor: location, location, location. With Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton as its centerpiece cities, the Valley isn’t far from numerous major metropolitan areas, including Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and New York City. The industrial dominance of the region extended into the late 20th century; thereafter, foreign competition, international trade deals, and the rising price of U.S. labor priced out booming manufacturing industries.
EASTON, PA
lafayette.edu

Easton Nights: Spirit of Place, a Photography Exhibit by Peter Ydeen

Since 2015, Peter Ydeen has been photographing at night in the Easton, PA area. The night has it’s own visual rules, it’s own color wheel, and it’s own ethereal presence. Easton becomes a silent city of lit stages, all in unreal color and shadow. Every space acts as a reflection of the people who made it. The project is both addictive and cathartic, and what started as an exercise, became an interaction with the quiet shapes and exotic lights in this sometimes forgotten city. Visit select photos from Peter Ydeen’s “Easton Nights” series at Skillman Library through Fall 2022.
EASTON, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley couple ties the knot at Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is known for its wide variety of music, and wedding bells even joined in the fun this year. A Lehigh Valley couple got married Saturday at Stadtplatz. "It just made sense, everything fell into place," said the groom, Barry Davis. Barry and Nodjya Davis met over...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lafayette.edu

Green Move In

Take part in Green Move In 2022! As you move in, bring your cardboard, plastic film, and hard styrofoam packaging to one of our 5 PODs, stationed at Conway House, Watson Courts, March Field, Ruef Hall, and Bailey Health Center, to be recycled. For more details, visit: https://sustainability.lafayette.edu/events/green-move-in/
EASTON, PA

