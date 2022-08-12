ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

#TheShift: Celebrate Black Business Month with GRABB

By Corinne Moore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — National Black Business Month is in full swing, and the organization Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses wants to help you find ways to support local Black-owned businesses.

Throughout the month of August, GRABB is promoting Black-owned businesses to raise awareness of these businesses in the community. The organization has created a list of ways you can support a Black entrepreneur and their business each day of the month.

“This (list) is created to promote some of the many Black businesses (and) gives you an idea of what to do each and every day, how to (show) support within a community,” Taylor Wilson, administrative coordinator at GRABB, said. “It gives you the opportunity, the knowledge and awareness to go out in the community and support.”

GR’s oldest operating Black-owned business persevered through prejudice

For those looking for a business or entrepreneur to support, GRABB has curated a list of Black-owned businesses in the area. Some of the businesses included on GRABB’s list are:

Restaurants:

Nonprofts:

Shops:

Services:

Things to do:

For any Black-owned business not included in the list, Wilson said that the business owner can add a business on GRABB’s website .

