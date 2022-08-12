Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO