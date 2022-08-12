Read full article on original website
Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
Argument leads to fatal stabbing; Monroe man charged with Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim. According […]
Stabbing leaves one dead in Monroe, suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to the stabbing. They say the initial investigation showed that two...
Suspect kicks officer during investigation
A Ruston woman was arrested Friday afternoon after she allegedly damaged property of a family member and then assaulted the arresting officer. Ruston Police were called to an Arcadia Drive residence regarding a report of property damage. The caller told responding officers that her sister Mary S. Esparza, 65, had battered her the previous night. She also said Esparza had damaged the exterior of a travel trailer which had been caught on video.
Stephens charged with aggravated arson
Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
Police find guns investigating loud party
Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.
guns confiscated on GSU campus
After two students were arrested over a handgun in a Grambling State dorm room Wednesday, two more men were booked Friday in possession of firearms in separate incidents. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, two GSU police officers were performing a walk-through at Douglass Hall when they encountered four men on the second floor. Clifford T. Williams, II, 28, and another man were asked to leave the campus.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old James Price Tomlinson of Ruston, La. Tomlinson was last seen in Ruston in the area of Highway 33 and Frazier Road on August 11, 2022. According to deputies, he is a White male, standing five...
Ruston Police Department receives reports from citizens of scam phone calls
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ruston Police Department, numerous citizens have been filing reports about receiving scam phone calls. The individuals making the phone calls are claiming to be law enforcement with a warrant. The callers have been using the warrant as a way to request personal information from citizens. Although these calls […]
West Monroe Police to conduct impaired driving and occupant protection checkpoint
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 19, 2022, to September 5, 2022, the National Drive Sober Mobilization campaign will take place and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides overtime funding to impaired driving and occupant protection laws. During these extra enforcement periods, West Monroe Police will increase saturation patrols. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, […]
2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious […]
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
Suspect in shooting on North 21st St. arrested by Monroe police
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police department says they’ve arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a July shooting. On Aug. 11, they issued a release saying, “Shortly after 6 a.m. on August 11, 2022, Detectives along with members of the Monroe Police Department SWAT team arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence in the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe. Sellers was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder.”
Threatening phone call heard by officer prompts arrest
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a woman over the phone. Ruston Police were called to an Eastland Avenue residence early Tuesday morning regarding a report of threats. The victim said Braxton R. Bonner, 38, had been threatening her. The woman showed a RPD officer texts allegedly sent by Bonner. The victim was advised to block Bonner on her phone.
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is partnering with a Louisiana-based automated traffic enforcement company to reduce fatal accidents on Hwy. 165 South. Going through Richwood, drivers may see an officer monitoring speed violations and taking photos of license plates. On the side of the road, a staffing officer of Emergent Enforcement Solutions based in Mansfield, LA can be found taking photos of license plates with a lidar speed gun, which measures the speed of vehicles.
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Traffic Alert: West Monroe PD working accidents on I-20 west and eastbound
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route. Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater […]
Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
