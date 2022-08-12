Read full article on original website
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Sonnen Backs Peña Over Shevchenko For Nunes Trilogy
Former MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña makes sense. At UFC 277, Peña was looking to repeat a feat that she achieved seven months earlier at 2021’s final pay-per-view. But while she had her hand raised back then after one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history, there was to be no second installment of the Spokane native’s GOAT-slaying chronicles in Dallas on July 30.
Bisping Explains Why He’s Confident Of Edwards’ Chances
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing compatriot Leon Edwards to dethrone Kamaru Usman this weekend. In the UFC 278 headliner, Edwards will have his long-awaited shot at gold having amassed a 10-fight unbeaten streak since his 2015 defeat to Usman. With both men on fine runs since that collision and having evolved to no end on their respective undefeated streaks, they’ll run it back across five rounds in Utah.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
Luke Rockhold: “Bo Nickal Would Get Abused”
Luke Rockhold isn’t buying into the hype behind wrestling standout Bo Nickal. One of the biggest prospects in MMA today is former NCAA wrestling national champion Bo Nickal. Nickal is new to MMA but with his extensive wrestling background, the expectations are very high. Many thought he would have signed with the UFC already but after his appearance on The Contender Series, he was left without a contract.
Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording
UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.
Former UFC Featherweight Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster just got stronger with the addition of now-former UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Burgos, who fought out his contract with a victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island last month, announced that he’s swapping the Octagon for the SmartCage, with the PFL confirming the news shortly after.
Pimblett Makes His Pick For Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the highly anticipated UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev will battle for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The event marks the UFC’s return to Fight Island and will be capped off by one of the most highly anticipated lightweight title fights in recent memory.
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night
A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left...
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
Gerald Meerschaert Submits Bruno Silva At UFC San Diego
Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Silva with a nasty left hook right followed by an impressive guillotine!. Opening the main card of UFC San Diego, Gerald Meerschaert displayed sublime patience and timing, as he caught the -300 favorite Silva. Following the left hook that folded Silva, Meerschaert wrapped up Silva’s neck in a tight guillotine to secure the tap.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Rory MacDonald Announcing Retirement
The MMA community has had a lot to say about the recent retirement of Canadian mixed martial arts legend Rory Macdonald announcing his retirement from competition. After a strong career in the UFC and Bellator, MacDonald decided to end his career with a run in the PFL, attempting to cash in on their $1 million welterweight tournament prize on two separate occasions. Unfortunately he would fall short on these endeavors, with his last outing seeing “The Red King” get knocked out by Dilano Taylor in the first round at PFL 8, announcing his retirement shortly after.
Watch: The Top Finishes From UFC San Diego Fighters (Preview)
UFC San Diego takes place live tonight, and what better way to get keyed up for the night of action than to check out some of the best finishes from tonight’s fighters!. Tonight at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera will finally get the fight he long called for when he faces Dominick Cruz in the main event. Vera and Cruz came face to face earlier this week ahead of their bout, and you can see what was said between the two right here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can get all caught up here.
Bo Nickal Sends MMA Bettors Clear Message: Back Him
Bo Nickal has sent MMA bettors a clear message following his victory over Zack Borrego (3-1-0) at DWCS on Tuesday night. The undefeated prospect has been described as one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever enter the Octagon following an illustrious collegiate wrestling career that saw him win gold in back-to-back-to-back national championships. However, his Olympic career was botched by the pandemic.
Cruz: I’d Choose PPV Undercard Over Fight Night Main Event
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is set to return to main event action tonight, but a headliner was seemingly not his preference. For the first time in 2022, Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon tonight at UFC San Diego. Closing out the proceedings in front of his home crowd, the 135-pound legend is set to share the cage with top-five contender Marlon “Chito” Vera at the top of a bill that also features names like David Onama, Nina Nunes, Bruno Silva, and Angela Hill.
