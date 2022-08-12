ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lenexa to host Farm-ula 500 Veggie Race

By Sydnie Holzfaster
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqNXu_0hF9wt9u00

LENEXA, Kan. —The City of Lenexa is encouraging more people to play with their food at the Farm-ula 500 Veggie Race at the Lenexa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.

People of all ages are encouraged to build their own veggie racecar out of local produce and put it to the test in a community race.

All veggie mobiles will race down a 16 foot track and the first car to cross the finish line will move on to the next round. The elimination style tournament will continue until a winner is crowned.

The entry fee for the race is $5 and includes four wooden wheels and four axle caps to help construct the car.

New KSHSAA proposal could reformat high school sports

There will be two divisions in the race, one for kids 12 and under, and one for competitors 13 and older. Adults can participate in the 13 and older category.

Each car must be built from a vegetable or fruit with the axle running through the produce with wheels attached. Racers can use additional wheels and axles beyond what is provided by the city, but the car can’t be wider than 9.5 inches.

All cars must be gravity powered, no motors will be allowed.

In both age groups the city will also give out a Best Decorated and Best Representation of the Farmers Market award. Judging for car decorations will begin at 10 a.m. with racing to follow.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd fastest car. First place winners in each decorative category will also receive a prize. All veggie racers must register to participate. Competitors who pre-register for the race can pick up their supplies from the Lenexa Rec Center starting Sept. 1.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

New boutique opens in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Bling Glamour” is celebrating its grand opening this week. It is the newest addition to the West Ridge Plaza and offers everything from clothes, shoes and jewelry. The Topeka location is the 25th store in the franchise, spanning across Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. It is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Thunderbirds Grille boasts pride in its community and great food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Vikings Grille have expanded into Topeka’s Lake Shawnee area with its newest restaurant, Thunderbirds Grille. General Manager, Brady Barnes said, “We serve American style food, country fried steaks, Philly cheesesteaks, and cheeseburgers.”. Thunderbirds Grille thrives on sports with TV’s surrounding the...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ula#Iphone#Fastest Car#Fruit#Farm Ula#Veggie Race#The Farm Ula 500#Kshsaa
KCTV 5

No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Mammoth named among fastest growing companies in the nation

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Meriden-based company that builds fields and complexes for national sports teams has been ranked among the fastest growing companies in the nation. Mammoth Sports Concussion LLC says Inc. Magazine has ranked 692nd on its 2022 INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
MERIDEN, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy