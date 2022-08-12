Lenexa to host Farm-ula 500 Veggie Race

LENEXA, Kan. —The City of Lenexa is encouraging more people to play with their food at the Farm-ula 500 Veggie Race at the Lenexa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 17.

People of all ages are encouraged to build their own veggie racecar out of local produce and put it to the test in a community race.

All veggie mobiles will race down a 16 foot track and the first car to cross the finish line will move on to the next round. The elimination style tournament will continue until a winner is crowned.

The entry fee for the race is $5 and includes four wooden wheels and four axle caps to help construct the car.

There will be two divisions in the race, one for kids 12 and under, and one for competitors 13 and older. Adults can participate in the 13 and older category.

Each car must be built from a vegetable or fruit with the axle running through the produce with wheels attached. Racers can use additional wheels and axles beyond what is provided by the city, but the car can’t be wider than 9.5 inches.

All cars must be gravity powered, no motors will be allowed.

In both age groups the city will also give out a Best Decorated and Best Representation of the Farmers Market award. Judging for car decorations will begin at 10 a.m. with racing to follow.

Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd fastest car. First place winners in each decorative category will also receive a prize. All veggie racers must register to participate. Competitors who pre-register for the race can pick up their supplies from the Lenexa Rec Center starting Sept. 1.

