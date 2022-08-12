Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings travel benefits to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings visitors not only to the Black Hills, but the rest of the state as well. It’s an increasing target for communities along the way to get those bikers headed out west to stop in eastern South Dakota, especially Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Heart Walk this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will be at Fawick Park this Saturday. Check-in will be at 8 am and the start time will be 9 am. https://www2.heart.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=7416. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Dakota Wheelin’ fundraiser will raise money for the military
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a local Jeep club who holds various fundraisers. On September 4th, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, they’ll raise money for active duty, and veterans of the military. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say no one was injured after a 200-foot crane tipped over in downtown Sioux Falls. Authorities say the crane tipped over at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the north end of The Steel District construction site. The crane was lifting a precast column at a nine-story office tower under construction, according to a statement from a developer and general contractor Lloyd Cos.
There’s some patchy fog around the region this morning that’s clearing out. We’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region today. It’s going to be a gorgeous day with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the southeast to the low 80s. Sponsored. Local...
Three sculptures awarded ‘Best of Show’ in SculptureWalk 2022 Exhibition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk has honored three sculptures in its 2022 exhibition with the Best of Show award. SculptureWalk’s Best of Show winners represent the best-of-the-best sculptures as judged on artistic merit and creativity, according to a press release from SculptureWalk. The winning artists receive...
Super Mario mural being painted on the side of a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some new art is popping up in Sioux Falls that may delight old school Super Mario fans!. It is being painted on the side of the Stan Houston Equipment building on West Twelfth street near Bigs Bar. The artwork, showcasing an old school...
Tri-Valley school repairs complete for new school year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first day of school is always an exciting one for educators and students, and maybe an emotional one for parents as well. At Tri-Valley, the first day of school this year was about as normal as any other year despite what happened to the building last spring.
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
Local Universities providing food pantries for students
Sioux Falls sits at one of the last crossroads for those looking to get to Sturgis from the east and south. Over the years, it’s become the last stop for many looking to head west.
Survey seeks to find which state patrol has best-looking cruiser 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll aims to find which state highway patrol department has the best-looking ride. The American Association of State Troopers puts on the contest each year on the website Survey Monkey. State patrols from all 50 states submit their best photos of their respective patrol vehicles.
A new Girl Scouts cookie will be released in the 2023 Season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that a new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. According to a press release from Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons, the new addition will...
Lewis & Clark awards three construction contracts for increasing water security
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded three more construction contracts. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will be used for all three of the following projects:. • Eatherly Constructors of Leawood, KS ($16.4 million contract): 17...
United Childcare and Preschool to end services on Sept. 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United Childcare and Preschool announced they are closing down on Sept. 30. The board of directors of United Childcare and Preschool (UCP) made the vote to end all service operations. The UCP currently has approximately 60 children that will need to find a new childcare service provider.
Canaries fall further away from a playoff spot with loss at Fargo
FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were in Fargo again Tuesday night to play the division-leading RedHawks. John Silviano’s long 2-run double gave Fargo-Moorhead the lead for good and they went on to win 9-4 and improve to 54-28 for the season. The Birds fell to 31-49 despite 2 more hits and an RBI for Jabari Henry. The same two team play again Wednesday and Thursday night before the Birds head to Milwaukee.
Lake Country takes series from Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries hit two homeruns on Sunday and brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning but ultimately fell to Lake County 6-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk in the second inning and was driven...
Veteran Sioux Falls team seeks strong start
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” is a cliche that seems to have been around forever. It just isn’t true if you were a Sioux Falls Cougar football fan in 2021, which is why the Coo are focused on getting this season off on the right foot.
Avera Foundation received gifts totaling $46 Million in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Foundation recieved many generous donations in 2022. After Avera’s numerous hospital foundations and central foundation unified into one Avera Foundation in 2020. The Foundation received $46 million during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, which is more than double its average of $17.7 Million for the years 2016-2020.
Harrisburg sweeps Yankton in soccer as Hailee Christensen scores 4 times for Tigers
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a good night for the Harrisburg soccer teams. They pulled off a sweep on Yankton on their home field. Hailee Christensen scored the only goal of the first half, but she added 4 more after the break as the Tigers rolled to an impressive 7-0 win.
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels soar to first State A Amateur Baseball title
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After years of watching the Renner Monarchs and Sioux Falls Brewers celebrate championships, it was at last the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels turn to hoist the hardware. The Flying Squirrels overcame a 3-0 deficit, scoring a run in the sixth and three in the...
