ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Arkansas Tech University#Cedarville University#Education#Northwest Arkansas#Springdale Public Schools#Pea Ridge Public Schools#Greenwood Public Schools#Van Buren Public Schools#Booneville Public Schools#Cedarville Public Schools#Lavaca Public Schools#Mansfield Public Schools
5newsonline.com

Free math tutoring made available to Oklahoma students through new education initiative

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced that parents of children in grades seven through nine will be able to register their children for free math tutoring. The program, titled Math Tutoring Corps, offers "high dosage tutoring in mathematics," according to a release by the...
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
THV11

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway

Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
ARKANSAS STATE
B106

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
kasu.org

Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law

Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy