Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
5newsonline.com
Free math tutoring made available to Oklahoma students through new education initiative
OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced that parents of children in grades seven through nine will be able to register their children for free math tutoring. The program, titled Math Tutoring Corps, offers "high dosage tutoring in mathematics," according to a release by the...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
5newsonline.com
History of summer break & list of start dates for schools in the area
It's back-to-school season! Here is a list of the start dates for Oklahoma and Arkansas schools with colleges in the areas included.
Apply now for Arkansas dove hunting season, deadline Aug. 15
AGFC lays out plans for dove hunt opening weekend.
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma lawmaker wants pandemic relief money allocated to teacher bonuses
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma still has more than a billion dollars of pandemic relief money meant for education unallocated. One lawmaker said he'd like to see some of it used for teacher relocation and retention bonuses. The state got $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief money from the Elementary...
Arkansas MLK Commission hosts Back to School Bash
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Back-to-school events have been popping up everywhere, and organizers are hopeful they'll provide parents some relief when it comes to spending money on school supplies. The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway tour where organizers gave away thousands of school...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
KTLO
Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway
Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
Arkansas Democrats draw line in sand, support teacher pay
Arkansas Democrat party lawmakers continue to make distinctions by support for teacher pay
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left
Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle,...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Arkansas ranks poorly for its percent of underprivileged children
A study gives Arkansas a poor score for underprivileged children.
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases see slight uptick after 5-day drop
After a week of steady drops in active cases new data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that there was an uptick on Friday
kasu.org
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
