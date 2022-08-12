Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville mobile home destroyed by fire
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday morning in Jacksonville. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Starwood Village Mobile Park on Starwood Lane. Officials told WNCT’s Claire Curry a Good Samaritan helped get two children and an elderly woman out of the home. That woman was taken to a […]
foxwilmington.com
Man charged after passenger on motorcycle dies in wreck
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a passenger on a motorcycle he was driving during a wreck in June. Online records state 34-year-old James Burris Lewis has been charged with felony death by vehicle, no liability insurance and reckless driving to endanger.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WECT
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WECT
WPD cancel search, missing man found
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington PD announced that John Bauserman has been found. The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 16 that they were searching for John Bauserman. Per their release, Bauserman is 58-years-old, 180 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
foxwilmington.com
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
WECT
DA: Leland fatal shooting ruled self-defense
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old man was legally justified in using deadly force in a shooting in Leland last month, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Kwaze Walker was found dead inside a home on Night Harbor Drive on July 31. District Attorney Jon David said a review...
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
WECT
Kure Beach votes to change dog ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council announced Aug. 15 that their “Dogs on the Beach” ordinance will be altered. Beginning April 1, 2023, beachgoers will be able to take their dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. - 9 a.m., per the announcement. These hours will be in effect April 1 - Sept. 30.
WITN
Jacksonville police officer of 65 years and WWII veteran gets lifetime achievement award
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WWII veteran and long-serving employee with the Jacksonville Police Department has been selected to get a lifetime achievement award. The Jacksonville Police Department says XY Brown has been with the city for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now working as a police officer and crossing guard.
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m. Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.
Comments / 0