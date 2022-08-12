Read full article on original website
Businesses offer to help explosion victims
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including […]
Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness
Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days since the deadly explosion occurred on Weinbach Avenue, the painful memories are still fresh for those in the surrounding neighborhood, and it may take a long time before their lives return to normal. But leaders with Olivet Community Church and Oak Hill Bible Fellowship...
Evansville Thrift Store Expands to Boonville With Sales Helping Local Animal Shelters
I love a good thrift store find! Nothing is better than scoring a good deal, except maybe when that good deal also helps local animals in need!. Enter Petunia's Resale for Rescue, they opened in their Evansville location on Evansville's north side in 2021 with a mission to help local animal shelters.
Evansville water crews switching disinfectant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
10 Businesses That Could Help Revitalize Washington Square Mall Evansville, IN
Washington Square Mall is Part of Indiana's History. I love to stop in Washington Square Mall for those original Noble Roman's breadsticks, and I always wish that the mall was full of shops like it used to be. It's Hollywood famous - Featured in Michael Rosenbaum's movie 'Back in the Day', plus it was the first enclosed shopping center in Indiana.
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
Daviess County announces… Back to School!
Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) announced August 11 that they would be going back to school on August 15. The first day back for a while had been postponed due to a software issue that affected the bus transportation routing.
Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion
er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
Several pets perish in Evansville house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased
An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival held in Henderson
The 37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival was held in Henderson at Audobon Mill State Park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson. The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill...
