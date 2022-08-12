ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Businesses offer to help explosion victims

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– After seeing all the images of heartbreak and devastation on Weinbach Avenue, two local businesses are offering to help the victims. Lawmen Tactical is a weapons and gear store on Evansville’s eastside and is accepting donations from Tuesday through Friday this week. They are asking for a wide variety of donations including […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness

Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Evansville church hosts first service since Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just days since the deadly explosion occurred on Weinbach Avenue, the painful memories are still fresh for those in the surrounding neighborhood, and it may take a long time before their lives return to normal. But leaders with Olivet Community Church and Oak Hill Bible Fellowship...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville water crews switching disinfectant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second disinfectant switch of the year is set to happen Monday in Evansville. Water crews will temporarily switch the disinfectant used. That means customers may notice a slight change in the odor of your tap water. This is a standard practice to keep water mains...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice. The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Evansville. It happened on East Mulberry Street late last night. Weinbach Avenue is still closed near Wednesday’s explosion site, but those who live in the area were able to get their first glance at their homes over the weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bridge inspections set for US 62 Bridge

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge inspections are set for the US 62 Bridge near Rockport in Ohio and Muhlenberg counties. That’s expected to take all week. Crews will be out every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should expect lane restrictions and flaggers to direct traffic.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Friends remember woman killed in Evansville Explosion

er the tragic and very sudden death of 29 year-old Jessica Teague, her friends remember her very fondly as a caring and loving person. Jessica was one of the three people killed in the Weinbach explosion which devastated the neighborhood. She loved Spiderman, Japanese comic books and was really good at fixing computers. She loved to make origami frogs and give them to everyone.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Several pets perish in Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fourteen animals were inside a home when a fire started Saturday evening — four of which did not survive. The Evansville Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 2700 block of Roosevelt Drive around 6:23 p.m. for a possible house fire. Firefighters on scene said they saw smoke from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
935thelloyd.com

Missing Evansville Man Found Deceased

An Evansville man reported missing in July has been found and another man is charged with his murder. Police say they received a tip that led them to a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. They found the deceased body of 57 year old Patrick White covered...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival held in Henderson

The 37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival was held in Henderson at Audobon Mill State Park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson. The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill...
HENDERSON, KY

