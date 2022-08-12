Read full article on original website
‘It shouldn’t have come to this’: Riders who rely on stops excluded from Orange Line replacement bus routes express frustration
BOSTON (WHDH) - While the MBTA has said those that ride the Orange Line will be able to use a replacement bus service during the month-long shutdown, those who rely on a few select stops will have to seek further alternatives. According to the MBTA’s replacement plan, four stops, Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center, Downtown Crossing and State Street will not be included in the replacement bus routes.
Laying Out Lanes: Bus lanes get new paint job ahead of month-long Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Road crews have been preparing priority bus lanes in the Boston area ahead of the upcoming Orange Line service shutdown this week. Workers could be seen painting fresh bus lane markings near Copley Square as the city prepares for some 200 shuttle buses to replace the rail service for 30 days, starting on Friday. Many of the markings are for “Bus Priority Lanes,” as they are called by the Boston Transportation Department, with a number of them being sprayed in already busy areas.
City officials attempt to lessen impact of Orange Line shutdown on students
BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are attempting to lessen the blow students to take a hit from the month-long Orange Line shutdown happening during the start of school. “The loss of a major transit line is a transportation emergency,” said City of Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge. The...
Shutdown Countdown: 30-day Orange Line shutdown less than a week away
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the MBTA’s Orange Line will hit a month-long pause in six days as commuters continue to brace for the shutdown. The MBTA announced the Orange Line will be closed from August 19 through September 19 for repair work, in response to an investigation by the Federal Transportation Authority that slammed the T for delaying maintenance work needed to keep the system running.
MBTA experiences slew of problems on Blue, Orange and Green Lines 1 week before the shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA faced multiple problems across the Orange, Blue and Green Lines Friday, just one week before the 30-day Orange Line shutdown starts. Green Line service was disrupted due to a reported power problem between Kenmore and Government Center stations, according to the MBTA. “It’s a big...
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Car goes up in flames after crash in Milton
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flame in Milton Monday afternoon after crashing, according to officials. Fire officials said the car hit a guard rail on Blue Hill Avenue and then caught fire. The driver was able to escape the car and was not injured. No other...
Boston Harbor Patrol provides escort to groom’s wedding after ferry breaks down
BOSTON (WHDH) - On a wedding day, it’s customary to be flanked by bridesmaids and groomsmen when the wedding bells chime. However, when Patrick Mahonui arrived to his own wedding, it was alongside a police escort. When Mahonui’s ferry to his wedding on Thompson Island broke down at a...
State Police: Multiple people injured at beach fight in Winchester
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
Mass Pike fully reopens after tractor trailer crash in Boston
All lanes on I-90 have reopened after a tractor trailer crashed on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Allston, spilling beverages across the roadway earlier in the day. The tractor trailer had turned over on the highway Saturday morning by exit 131. The truck itself was cleared earlier in the afternoon, according to MassDOT, but several lanes remained closed for a time, including one lane on the westbound side as guardrail repairs took place.
Delta plane clipped at gate by another aircraft at Logan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Delta aircrafts were at gates when one pushed back to depart at Logan, clipping the other plane’s back wing, according to Massport. Massport said the bump was a minor incident, and no passengers were injured. No other information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
Turned-over tractor trailer removed from Mass Pike, lane still closed
The tractor trailer that turned over on the Mass Pike early Saturday morning has been cleared according to a tweet from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The westbound left lane was still closed as of 1:00 p.m., Massdot said. Two individuals were transported to Beth Israel Hospital after the crash.
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
Water floods Boston Common after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Water coated the Boston Common Saturday morning after a water main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street. Water crews were able to locate the shut off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m. Much of the Common and Public Gardens were coated in...
1 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. Police were forced to close several lanes of traffic after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side on the eastbound side of the major highway. The contents of...
Day 2 of Boston Common cleanup underway after water main break
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after thousands of gallons of water streamed through the Boston Common, cleanup crews were still hard at work on Sunday to repair the damage of a water main break. Several areas of the common, as well as the Public Garden, were flooded after the water...
Wellesley road closed after water main break
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley road was closed Saturday afternoon after a water main broke, according to police. Brown water flooded Wellesley Avenue, prompting Wellesley police officers to close off the road. No timetable was given for when the avenue may be reopened. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Crews spend Saturday making repairs after water main break floods sections of Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common partially reopened after an early morning water main break flooded parts of the park and surrounding area on Saturday. Spots along Boylston and Charles Street, as well as the Public Garden, were underwater after the break occurred around 5 a.m. “You’re talking thousands of gallons...
Police investigate 19-year-old shot and killed in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are investigation the death of a 19-year-old who was shot a killed in Mattapan. Police responded to a report of a person shot near Selden Street and Oak Hill Avenue Thursday night. Police said they found Mattapan resident Xavier Barkon suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Barkon was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
