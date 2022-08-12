Lamar Jackson is close to getting that big check. Or is he? He recently told reporters after Saturday's practice that he will cut off contract talks by the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. Lamar said that quote: 'We're coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming up. We're going to be good for the season.' Lamar entered training camp with 10 pounds of additional muscle mass on him and is seeking above Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal. Joy Taylor explains why she approves Lamar giving the Ravens a contract deadline.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO