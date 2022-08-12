ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island

Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA

