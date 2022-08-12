Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
Fire hits Vancouver apartments, 16 people displaced, one hurt
Sixteen people, including 9 kids, lost their home Sunday evening when fire ripped through an apartment in Vancouver.
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
Roadway reopens after firefighters battle house fire in Salem
Firefighters battled down a blaze at a house in Southeast Salem late Monday morning, officials said.
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
KATU.com
Freight train derails in Northwest Portland, traffic blocked, no injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A freight train derailed Saturday afternoon in Northwest Portland, just south of Union Station, and near the west end of the Steel Bridge. Portland Fire and Portland Police responded to the call that came in just before 12:30 p.m. Photos and video from the scene show...
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
Crash on Hwy 30 seriously injures motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that closed Highway 30 between Linnton and the Sauvie Island Bridge, Portland police said Saturday afternoon.
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
kptv.com
Man flees arrest in slow moving excavator while deputies follow on foot near Banks
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police pursued a slow moving construction machine on foot for more than half a mile before arresting the operator, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police said the operator, Jesse B. Shaw, had three arrest warrants and was wanted for stealing a car.
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
