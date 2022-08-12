ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A timeline of how the FBI came to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago as part of an Espionage Act probe

By Camila DeChalus, Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDNkI_0hF9wIwN00
Former US President Donald Trump waves while walking to a vehicle outside of Trump Tower in New York City on August 10, 2022. - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images
  • The FBI's search at Trump's Mar-a-Lagoo has sparked new questions about missing classified documents.
  • Here is a timeline on the missing Trump papers and how the FBI came to search Mar-a-Lago.
  • Have a tip? Please email us at cdechalus@insider.com and ngaudiano@insider.com.

The FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida follows months of allegations that the former president mishandled government records, including reports of him ripping up documents and photos of notes with handwriting resembling his that he reportedly tried to flush down the toilet.

Republicans have attacked the FBI for carrying out the warrant, with Trump calling it "political persecution" and allies in conservative media like Fox News promoting the idea that evidence was "planted."

The Justice Department is investigating whether he violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, when he took classified documents to the resort.

Here's a timeline of events:

February 7

The National Archives and Records Administration confirms a Washington Post report that Trump took several boxes of official White House records and memorabilia to Mar-a-Lago when they should have been turned over to NARA, an independent federal agency that preserves government and historical records.

The agency confirms arranging transport to recover 15 boxes of documents, and said Trump and his staff were "continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives."

The items were said to include correspondence from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and a letter former President Barack Obama left Trump in 2017.

February 9

NARA asks the Department of Justice to investigate whether Trump violated federal record-keeping laws, The Washington Post reported.

Under the Presidential Records Act, official White House records should be given to the agency when a president leaves office.

February 22

Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledges during a news conference that NARA informed DOJ that classified material was found on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

"We will do what we always do under these circumstances: look at the facts and the law and take it from there," he said.

August 8

The world learns the FBI carried out a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home when he announced it, himself, in a statement, calling it an "unannounced raid" on his home.

Trump, who was not at his South Florida club at the time, confirmed the search after it was first reported by Florida Politics.

—Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 8, 2022

Also that day, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman shares photos with Insider that show notes in the bowls of two toilets with handwriting resembling Trump's. The images were also published Monday by the news outlet Axios.

August 11

Attorney General Merrick Garland says that that the Justice Department has filed a motion in court to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and property receipt.

"The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter," Garland said. "Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing."

Prior to Garland's remarks the Justice Department publicly declined to comment on the matter.

Following Garland's remarks on Thursday a judge who signed off on the warrant ordered the Justice Department to confer with Trump's legal counsel by 3 pm EST Friday to confer if Trump wants to fight the release of the documents.

Later in the day, Trump wrote on his social media platform that he supports the "immediate release" of the search warrant.

August 12

Trump on Friday put out another statement accusing former President Barack Obama of also holding on to classified documents after he left the oval office.

"President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!"

The statement came hours after he responded to a Washington Post report that the FBI searched for classified documents that contained nuclear information, calling that a "hoax."

The Wall Street Journal also reported on Friday that the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents back with them after searching former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

News later broke that DOJis investigating whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Espionage Act#Republicans#Fox News#The Justice Department#Washington Post#White House#Nara#Nati
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Rand Paul and GOP face mockery for increasingly fractured Mar-a-Lago raid response

Donald Trump has called for the FBI return some documents of the documents seized in the search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week. The former president made the demand in a Truth Social post on Sunday morning, claiming that some of the documents were protected under attorney-client privilege and thus should not have been seized in the first place. It comes after a report claimed Mr Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed.The same report from the New York Times said that a lawyer for Mr Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

579K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy