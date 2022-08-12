ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New Boston Shop Brings Fresh Produce, Cheeses And...Ostrich To Beacon Hill

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Chef Brian Poe has quite the resume from working in Boston’s food industry for 20 years, but he says his latest establishment is his greatest accomplishment yet.

“It's the pinnacle of my career right now because it's been so long since we've all been able to really work with farms,” Poe said. “Everybody's had such a hard hit, and the neighborhood is also grateful to have restaurants back.”

Poe initially launched Crane River Cheese Club as a delivery service to bring farm-fresh meats, cheeses, seafood, produce, and meals to people’s doorsteps during the pandemic. Now that this venture has shifted to in-person, Poe wants to keep supporting the neighborhood that has always supported him.

“The storefront’s nice for the neighborhood and then we're going to reopen the delivery aspect soon,” Poe said. “We can take care of our neighbors and they can get the same quality farm ingredients that I would get.”

The inside of Crane River Cheese Club in Beacon Hill

Courtesy of Chef Brian Poe

Crane River Cheese Club is located steps away from Tip Tap Room in Beacon Hill, which Poe also owns. Having both businesses in the same area means people can either enjoy a fresh meal or make one themselves. Customers can also have in-person conversations with vendors who can guide them through the cooking process.

“A lot of people are tired of the big brand grocery stores, they want to get back to real people,” Poe said. “I wasn't strategically planning, but it worked out perfectly.”

In addition to growing his own produce, Poe works with local farms in Connecticut and Massachusetts to bring products into the deli. Poe will also source items for customers if they come into the store and don’t find what they were looking for.

But if you happen to visit Crane River there are several delicacies from which you can choose including elk, venison, yak, wild boar and ostrich. If you don't know how to work with those meats, don't worry because Chef Poe has your back.

"When you're curious about how to cook it, I can walk you through the flavors, the flavor profiles and what does work because I've experimented with it for 30 years," he said. "The people I buy from are high quality, and the people I sell to are highly interested. So then we can work together."

Those itching to get their hands on the diverse products can visit the store at 138 Cambridge Street. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., then Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information can found online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cheeses#Real People#Food Drink#Crane River Cheese Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
commonwealthmagazine.org

Nightclub at Encore hit with $25,000 fine

AFTER FIVE separate incidents in which patrons at Encore Boston Harbor’s Memoire nightclub, some of them underage, were served more alcohol than they should have been, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined the nightclub operator $25,000 and the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission is upping its presence there. The fine...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End

BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
339K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy