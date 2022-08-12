ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer.

United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season.

Murtough was pictured leaving Turin following talks over Rabiot Credit: Sky Sports
Frenchman Rabiot has a year left on his deal at Juve Credit: Getty
Mother Veronique represents her son and has met with Murtough Credit: Getty

The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford.

Midfield was a key area for concern and United are hoping to sign Rabiot, 27, from Juventus in a £15million transfer.

United chief Murtough even flew out to Turin to speak with the player's mother, who happens to be his agent.

Rabiot and mum Veronique are holding out for £8.4m-per-year, with the Frenchman already one of the Serie A's highest earners.

Should a move fail to materialise, the player could stay at Juve and see out the final year of his contract before commanding a high wage as a free agent next summer.

Murtough has now been pictured leaving Turin on Friday and the outcome of the talks over Rabiot are yet to be revealed.

United appear to be failing in their attempts to land another midfielder in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag worked with the player at Ajax before he moved onto the Spanish giants.

Chelsea are said to be leading the race for the Dutchman.

The Blues are able to offer De Jong Champions League football, while at United, he'd have to settle for the Europa League.

SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag's men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank's side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
