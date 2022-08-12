ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning whizz – my $4 hack will get pet hair off your furniture in seconds

By Nadgeena Jerome
 3 days ago
PET hair can get on almost everything, but one woman has shared her seamless $4 tip to get rid of it in minutes.

Julie Sellers shared the cheap trick to removing dog and cat fur from your furniture on her personal blog, Frugally Blonde.

Blogger Julie Sellers shares a cheap hack to rid your home of lingering pet hair Credit: Getty

Sellers shares on her blog bio that she loves finding the best cleaning hacks, organizing tricks, and money-saving tips on her site.

Much like many other pet owners, she hates when pet hair gets on her furniture.

Thankfully, Sellers found a solution to her problem and shares it with the world in a post on her blog titled "The Best Way To Get Pet Hair Off Furniture".

The blog post carefully details the step-by-step process Sellers uses to rid her furniture of pesky pet hairs in minutes that does not involve the use of a vacuum.

To complete the hack, all you need is a pair of rubber gloves and a can-do attitude.

Any ridged rubber globes will do, and Target sells pairs for as little as $4.

Sellers says she likes the kind with some grooves on the palms because they really catch the pet hair.

The three-step process for the cleaning hack is incredibly easy: You just put them on, get them slightly damp, and then wipe the fabric.

Sellers claims that the gloves act like a magnet and attract all of the pet hair, which makes it easier to brush the hair off of furniture.

After using this cheap trick, Sellers insists that her couch is pet hair-free within seconds.

After the glove is covered with pet hair, she simply rinses them off and the method is complete.

Sellers' thrifty hack was a hit for many readers and her comment section showed it.

"How easy! I can't wait to try this. My dog is shedding like crazy these days," wrote one reader.

"Nice tip! This is one of the major reasons we don't have pets, but this is good to know for future!" another commented.

After all of the pet hair is collected onto the glove, Sellers suggests rinsing the pet hair off the glove with water Credit: Frugally Blonde

Salon

The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
HOME & GARDEN
shefinds

Why Experts Say You Should Be Sleeping With Your Hair In A Bun Every Night

Our nighttime habits play a major role in practically every aspect of our life, from our mental wellbeing to our physical health—and, as it turns out, they can also greatly affect our appearance, including that of our hair. Maybe you’ve heard that you shouldn’t sleep with wet hair, that sleeping in braids can help reduce shedding, or that using a silk pillowcase is the best way to go. On top of all of this, beauty experts say there’s one more technique you may want to give a shot, and it’s simpler than ever: just sleep with your hair in a bun!
HAIR CARE
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
