ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New York Gov. Hochul touts expansion of ‘red flag’ enforcement in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

ALBANY — New York recorded a major uptick in the use of the state’s red flag law following the deadly Buffalo mass shooting this spring.

Gov. Hochul announced Friday that more applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders, meant to keep guns away from people deemed a danger to themselves or others, were filed in the last three months than in all of 2021.

“I thank law enforcement for now using this tool to protect our citizens,” the governor said during an event on Long Island. “We have to be proactive about this, that’s how we save lives.”

State Police have filed 184 red flag applications since mid-May, a more than 93% increase over the 95 orders filed in 2021.

The announcement was made in Suffolk County, where the Sheriff’s Office reported a more than 75% increase in the use of the Red Flag Law over the past three months.

The upticks come after Hochul, four days after the Buffalo shooting left 10 Black shoppers dead, issued an executive order directing the State Police to apply for an ERPO when there is probable cause that someone posed a danger to themselves or others.

The governor and lawmakers further expanded the red flag law by allowing health care providers to petition courts to remove firearms from at-risk people temporarily. The law previously allowed family members, law enforcement and schools to seek the protection orders.

A total of 832 temporary and final ERPOs were issued in the state over the past three months, compared to 1,424 issued from August 2019 to April 2020, according to the governor’s office.

According to investigators, Payton Gendron, the alleged shooter in the Buffalo supermarket massacre, traveled to the city to specifically target African Americans.

Police and prosecutors say the 18-year-old may have been influenced by white-supremacist ideology online and inspired by previous race-based shootings, including a 2019 New Zealand attack in which 51 people were killed at a pair of mosques.

Gendron was on authorities’ radar a year before the Buffalo incident after allegedly making threatening comments while still in high school. That did not prevent him from purchasing an AR-15 assault weapon.

“People are telegraphing about what they’re going to do,” Hochul said Friday. “The information’s out there. The intent is out there.”

Earlier this week, the governor pledged $10 million in state funds for the development of localized domestic-terrorism prevention plans across the state.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Long Island#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#The Red Flag Law#The State Police#Erpo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy