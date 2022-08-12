ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Assembly leader axes 2020 election investigation after beating Trump-backed primary challenger

By Zach Montellaro
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hF9i_0hF9w11H00
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. | Andy Manis/AP Photo

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has ended a controversial partisan review of the 2020 election, which he and GOP legislators had funded for the past year, days after Vos defeated a primary challenger.

Vos ended the review and removed the chief investigator, former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, on Friday, after more than a year and over $1 million in spending. On Tuesday, Vos narrowly won his primary over an opponent who had endorsements from both former President Donald Trump and Gableman.

Gableman had faced intense criticism from election experts as well as Democrats in the state for his investigation, which embraced conspiracy theories including advocating for “decertifying” the 2020 election — a fanciful and legally impossible recommendation.

Gableman repeatedly attacked the state election officials and has openly campaigned against Republicans who criticized the probe, including appearing at a rally with Trump in the closing days of the Wisconsin primaries.

“After having many members of our caucus reach out to me over the past several days, it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel,” Vos said in a statement first provided to the Associated Press , referencing Gableman’s office.

Vos — while saying there were “problems” with the 2020 election — had encouraged Republicans in the state to move past both the election and the investigation into it.

He and Gableman began to split publicly after the former state Supreme Court justice started his “decertification” push . Vos said in an interview with a local TV station that Gableman went “off the rails,” while defending the scope of the probe.


Gablemen spent a considerable amount of time attacking private grants that went to local municipalities in the run-up to the 2020 election. The grants came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an elections-focused nonprofit to which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Pricilla Chan donated hundreds of millions of dollars. Several lawsuits ahead of the 2020 election challenged the legality of those grants, but the lawsuits failed.

The now-shuttered GOP investigation in Wisconsin was among the most prominent attempts by Republicans in the country to undermine confidence in the 2020 election results — something Democrats in the state said had gone on too long. The investigation also sparked considerable litigation, with Gableman threatening to seek jail time for local election officials and mayors he deemed to be uncooperative , along with extensive legal battles over access to records from his office.

“This sham investigation should never have started. It's a shame it took so long for it to come to this pathetic end,” Democratic state Rep. Mark Spreitzer, who publicly clashed with Gableman in a series of hearings, tweeted Friday afternoon .

Comments / 20

nanadeb
4d ago

of course he did...let him pay for the investigation. Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for his mistakes.

Reply
9
guest
4d ago

Now VOS and Gableman need to produce the records of the fake investigation to comply with the open records law or both of the should be sitting in jail VOS NEEDS TO KNOW this is taxpayers money not his money

Reply
3
Brendan Thomas
4d ago

of course he did. there have been zero investigating, nothing to see. total cover up

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Local Election#Election State#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#The Associated Press
POLITICO

Dueling polls drop a week before Florida's primary

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Something different — A new public poll just released by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida contends that the Aug. 23 Democratic primary between Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist has shifted and Fried now holds a slight lead with a week left to go.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Judge orders Graham to testify in Atlanta-area Trump probe

A federal judge on Monday turned down Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bid to throw out a subpoena compelling him to testify before the Atlanta-area grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. “[T]he Court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Former congressman in handcuffs

THE BUZZ: Former Rep. T.J. Cox is facing the possibility of prison and fines after FBI agents arrested him Tuesday in Fresno on fraud charges — some related to his congressional campaign. Cox, as you may recall, rode a national wave of post-Trump-fervor to steal California’s 21st Congressional District...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
14K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy