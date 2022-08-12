Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Match in Cutout Tops With Dark Shoes at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party

Variety cover stars Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrived at the magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood event in coordinating ensembles on Aug. 11 in Los Angeles.

Nicola embraced Fendi for her look. The actress opted for a matching plaid bustier top with an asymmetrical cutout at the hip, zippered pocket and an attached belt across its center. The top’s gold accents harmonized with the outfit’s pattern as its color scheme blended hues of brown, black and tinges of yellow and green. The embellishments enhanced the outfit’s simple yet elegant appearance. Nicola’s pants incorporated a flared design with symmetrical lines, in contrast to her top, which combined multiple elements.

As for footwear, Nicola opted for black, chunky platform shoes that matched one of her set’s more dominating shades. Platform shoes with solid colors can also pair with ankle-high pants, dress and cargo pants, and leggings for a casual or formal look. They can also elevate denim and cargo shorts, and can translate to any season.

Brooklyn sported a black monochromatic ensemble featuring a sweater with a triangular cutout at its center and dress pants. His Fendi sneakers had the brand’s signature houndstooth pattern, stitch and turn seam, midsole and laces.

Sneakers can be a suitable shoe when seeking comfort despite wearing an evening look. They have adapted beyond casual summer or sportswear as their designs and color scheme can combine with just about any occasion.

