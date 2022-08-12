ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Independent

Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests

One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Arterial stiffness may be a novel risk factor for hypertension from a young age

The prevalence of hypertension and obesity has been on the increase globally, despite the targeted effort at promoting weight loss, increasing physical activity, and decreasing sedentary time in the general population. This global challenge informed a recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association on further research into obesity and hypertension in order to mitigate this health burden.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Late-life hypertension as a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia

Worldwide, approximately 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030, and the number of people with dementia will nearly triple from its current value to more than 152 million by 2050. Given that there are currently no available disease-modifying therapies, appropriate emphasis should be placed on efforts to address known modifiable risk factors [1].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Associated With Certain Symptoms: Study

July 21, 2022 -- People who reported sore throats, headaches, and hair loss soon after testing positive for COVID-19 may be more likely to have lingering symptoms months later, according to a recent study published in Scientific Reports. Researchers have been trying to determine who faces a higher risk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia

With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 neuro complications, long-term symptoms in kids

Two new US studies describe pediatric COVID-19, one finding that 7.0% of hospitalized children developed neurologic complications such as seizures, and the other showing that even mild infections can lead to long COVID. 7% have seizures, brain damage. In a large, multicenter study published today in Pediatrics, a team led...
KIDS
docwirenews.com

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Increased Atrial Fibrillation Risk

In a meta-analysis, published in Medicine, researchers explored the potential dose-response relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation. According to the lead author, Dong Zhang, the team found that obstructive sleep apnea was correlated with the risk of atrial fibrillation occurrence, regardless of atrial fibrillation subtype. Furthermore, the researchers...
HEALTH
healio.com

Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia

Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: High Insulin Doses May Increase Cancer Risk in Patients With Type 1 Diabetes

Study finds link between higher insulin doses and the risk of developing cancer in patients with type 1 diabetes. For patients with type 1 diabetes, higher insulin doses may be associated with increased cancer incidence, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology led by Dr. Yuanjie Mao. Working with epidemiologist at Merck Research Labs, Wenjun Zhong, PhD, the researchers analyzed 28 years of data on 1303 patients with type 1 diabetes.
CANCER
healio.com

Hypertension increases risk for COVID-19 hospitalization

Hypertension was associated with increased risk for COVID-19 requiring hospitalization during the omicron surge, even in patients with full vaccination and a booster, researchers reported in Hypertension. “It is not just older adults with major comorbid conditions who are vulnerable [to omicron and hospitalization],” Joseph Ebinger, MD, director of clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neurologylive.com

Future Relapse Remission in Multiple Sclerosis Impacted by Retinal Layer Thinning

The impact of retinal thinning was higher when using GCIPL rather than pRNFL thinning as it explained more of the variance in relapse remission. Recently published data of patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) showed that incomplete remission of relapses following optic neuritis (ON) were associated with retinal layer thinning, more significantly from macular ganglion cell and inner plexiform layer (GCIPL).1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Early-Onset Dementia Risk in Atrial Fibrillation

Citing recent studies that identified an increased risk of dementia in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), Maria Edvige Giannone and colleagues explored associations between AF and early-onset dementia. Based on their meta-analysis, they concluded that patients with AF did have increased risk for dementia, particularly in the 60 to 69 years age range—though it was not as pronounced as the risk reported in patients aged over 70 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

