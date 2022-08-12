ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors self-driving cars have been in nine hit-and-runs this year from illegal turns to reverse collisions

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
GENERAL Motors Cruise self-driving cars have been in nine hit-and-run accidents this year in San Francisco.

And a couple of patterns from these collisions may surprise you.

Cruise self-driving car scanning its environment Credit: GetCruise

Almost all nine of Cruise’s 2022 self-driving accidents have led to the collision’s human driver fleeing the area, San Francisco Examiner reports.

Autonomous cars are generally painted as evil robots when involved in a crash — but Cruise’s data reflects the contrary.

Cruise’s 2022 collision records show instances of humans blowing stop signs, turning within incorrect lanes, and reverse driving into their driverless counterpart, San Francisco Examiner reports.

San Francisco has relaxed their traffic violation enforcement over the past two years and seen an uptick in dangerous driving as a result, San Francisco Examiner reports.

Drivers fleeing self-driving accidents are presumed to leave due to their confusion about handling a driverless collision.

Other drivers may assume they’ll be able to get away with their hit-and-run since they’re dealing with a computer.

But there’s a greater chance of getting caught when you flee from an autonomous car due to the vehicle’s technology.

Self-driving cars are filled with internal and external cameras that help the vehicle analyze its surroundings.

Perform an autonomous hit-and-run; you may find your license plate, face, or both captured on camera.

The San Francisco Police Department recommends you stay put, call 911, and wait for the police to arrive after a driverless car accident.

While waiting for the police to arrive, you can walk to the autonomous car’s driver’s window.

A staff member can roll the self-driving vehicle’s window down and communicate with you remotely.

This remote operation is known as teleoperated driving.

Cruise self-driving car stopped for crossing pedestrians Credit: GetCruise

IN THIS ARTICLE
