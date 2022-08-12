Nipsey Hussle Awarded a Posthumous Star on the Walk Of Fame

This Aug. 15, which would have been the late rapper’s 37th birthday, Nipsey Hussle will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame . The honor is even more notable as The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organization behind the famous pavement, only grants one posthumous award year, and only after a two-year waiting period from the honoree’s passing. Hussle joins the other 37 honorees who either have already had their stars placed on the famous pavement or who are scheduled to receive them this year. The other honorees this year include DJ Khaled , Ludacris , actor Michael B. Jordan , and this year’s Emmys host Kenan Thompson .

“Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions. We’re honored to unveil his star on what would have been his 37th birthday.” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a press statement .

In 2018, Hussle established The Community Nip Foundation, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) program for young people in the Crenshaw neighborhood. It was created as an incubator for nearby students and aspiring business owners and was the first in a proposed network that would also include campuses in inner cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. His family has carried on his work with The Neighborhood Nip Foundation after his death.

In 2010, Nipsey Hussle founded his record label and debuted “The Marathon,” deemed one of XXL magazine’s “100 Best Mixtapes of 2010.” He then followed up the successful mixtape the following year with “The Marathon Continues.” He launched “Crenshaw” in 2013, and it quickly became a media hit after 1,000 first-edition cassettes, which cost $100 apiece, were sold out in less than 24 hours at an All Money In pop-up store on Fairfax Avenue. Jay-Z famously bought 100 of his personal copies.

