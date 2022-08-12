Read full article on original website
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
North Texas woman arrested on murder charge in husband's drowning
DENTON, Texas — A North Texas woman is accused of killing her husband by drowning him in a creek in Denton, police said Wednesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, faces a murder charge in the case, according to a news release from police. Officers had responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday...
News Channel 25
'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
wbap.com
North Richland Hills Police Credit Observant Mother for Thwarting Attempted Kidnapping
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Richland Hills police are crediting the quick actions of a parent who thwarted a kidnapping during “Meet The Teacher” night at the International Leadership of Texas school last week. On Tuesday, August 9th, investigators said a parent noticed 31-year-old...
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
WFAA
Fort Worth woman shot from outside her apartment while she slept, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot into a Fort Worth apartment, striking a woman while she was sleeping. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the Carmen Apartments at 2700 Dawn West, near West Loop 820 and Interstate 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
fox4news.com
19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder
MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
WFAA
Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday. Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon. Both men were football coaches in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police
A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.
fox4news.com
Investigation continuing into officer-involved shooting of man armed with rifle in Richland Hills
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police are continuing their investigation into the officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon that resulted in the death of a man who police said was armed with a rifle. The name of the suspect who was fatally shot has still not been released by police or...
Worker with Down syndrome's celebrates first paycheck in viral video, thief attempts to steal it
A North Carolina woman with special needs posted a video to TikTok to celebrate receiving her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. The video was viewed more than 4 million times before it was removed when a thief tried to steal her $1,500 check. Dale Beck, a 28-year-old with...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD school bus with students on board involved in roll-over accident
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth ISD school bus fell onto its side Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say just before 7:30 a.m., a passenger vehicle made an unsafe lane change while the bus traveled east on E Rosedale Street near Tierney Road, forcing the bus to jump a curb.
One dead, five critically injured in fire at Garland home following reports of explosion
GARLAND, Texas — One person is dead and five others remain in critical condition after a house fire in Garland on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to reports of "some type of explosion" around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive, near Dairy and East Miller roads.
dallasexpress.com
Man Convicted of 2008 Murders of Teen Daughters
A jury recently convicted a Dallas man charged with the fatal shooting of his two teenage daughters in 2008. On August 9, a jury found Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the killings of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. The two girls were found shot to death in a taxi that had been parked close to a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving on January 1, 2008.
dallasexpress.com
Dead: Husband and Wife, Five Animals Discovered in RV
A couple was found dead inside a recreational vehicle in early August in an Aledo trailer park, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Parker County sheriff’s deputies found a man and woman in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Fort Worth. The husband and wife were identified as David Dale Galaway, 48, and Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, said Deputy Danie Huffman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Overcrowding report reveals issues for Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The man behind a report about overcrowding at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center is also sharing what bothers him the most about the facility, a sentiment shared among others, as members of the Tarrant County Commissioners Board are calling for immediate changes. The commissioner...
WFAA
