North Richland Hills, TX

News Channel 25

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect at-large: Dallas Police

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for an at-large capital murder suspect and ask the public for assistance. Police said 23-year-old Infant Johnson allegedly shot and killed two victims during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26. Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

19-year-old charged with Mesquite murder

MESQUITE, Texas - A 19-year-old has been arrested for a murder in Mesquite. Michelle Myahana Johnson was charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Jabari Walters. Walters, who is from New Orleans, was fatally shot on August 11, in the 3800 block of Anthony Drive. Responding officers found Walters...
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

A 'minor crash' ends in fatal shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway after a “minor accident” led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police

A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, multiple injured in Garland house fire

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple are injured and one person is dead after a house fire in Garland on Sunday. At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Garland Police and Fire responded to the fire in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive. Officers said there were reports of some type of explosion. There were six family members in the house, ranging between ages three and 54.The 54-year-old died from injuries and the remaining five family members are still in critical condition. Family members have started a GoFundMe, which can be found here.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Convicted of 2008 Murders of Teen Daughters

A jury recently convicted a Dallas man charged with the fatal shooting of his two teenage daughters in 2008. On August 9, a jury found Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the killings of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. The two girls were found shot to death in a taxi that had been parked close to a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving on January 1, 2008.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dead: Husband and Wife, Five Animals Discovered in RV

A couple was found dead inside a recreational vehicle in early August in an Aledo trailer park, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Parker County sheriff’s deputies found a man and woman in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Fort Worth. The husband and wife were identified as David Dale Galaway, 48, and Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, said Deputy Danie Huffman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
ALEDO, TX
WFAA

WFAA

