ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Ohio men taken to hospital in Erie after plane crash in Chautauqua County

By Evan Anstey
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PsGe_0hF9uPno00

TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Ohio men were taken to a hospital in Pennsylvania after a small plane crashed in Chautauqua County Thursday night.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Baker Street Ext. in the Town of Harmony around 11 p.m.

The two occupants of the single-engine plane were conducting training exercises when the plane lost power and crashed in a wooded area.

The two men, ages 63 and 25, were able to get out on their own before being treated at the scene by first responders. They were then taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie for further treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating this crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers

Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Watch: PennDOT, law enforcement hold mock DUI simulation

PennDOT and law enforcement in Erie have teamed up to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads. A mock DUI traffic stop took place Tuesday to show drivers what occurs if you are pulled over for driving under the influence. Officers say the simulation is timely as CelebrateErie kicks off this weekend and the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ohio, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Chautauqua County, NY
Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Chautauqua County, NY
Accidents
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hoffman Family of Erie Reflects on Loss in the Northwest Airlines Flight 255 Crash in Detroit 35-Years-Ago

August 16 at 8:46 p.m. marks 35 years since one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history, the crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in Detroit. The memory of the disaster is personal for the family of 23-year-old Army 2nd Lt. Christine Hoffman of Erie. She was heading back to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas after using a free ticket to make a surprise visit home to her family.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover in Erie hospital

Author Salman Rushdie continues to recover from what his son calls “life changing injuries.”. Rushdie remains hospitalized at UPMC Hamot in Erie after being stabbed multiple times at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Authorities say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey is behind the pre-planned ambush, stabbing...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Harmony#Baker Street Ext#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash

ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
ELLINGTON, NY
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
YourErie

PennDOT, Millcreek PD warn of impaired driving dangers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Labor Day on the horizon, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Millcreek Police Department has issued a joint announcement urging drivers to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The announcement also comes on the heels of a joint outreach effort on Aug. 16 at Fairview Middle School with […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Vandals Shoot Outhouse with Shotguns in Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Suspects Accused of Shooting Outhouse with Shotguns. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that occurred around 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, along Beach Road in Oakland Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Operation Nighthawk: PSP releases weekend DUI stats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported its numbers from a recent DUI enforcement effort. Local PSP Troop E covers Venango, Crawford and Erie counties, along with parts of Warren County. Troop E held its effort — dubbed “Operation Nighthawk” — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13. Some 80 law enforcement personnel from PSP […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Injured Following Halyday Run Road Crash

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were transported to treat minor injuries following a traffic collision along Halyday Run Road on August 5. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:13 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Halyday Run Road in Oakland Township, Venango County. Police...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy