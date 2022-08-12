Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Local Teen Honored by Points of Light for Impactful Public Service
Marley Dixon, a 15-year-old Newtown resident and activist, was honored on August 12th with an award from Points of Light for sparking change through volunteerism and public service. She is certified in humane advocacy and youth leadership and is a campus assistant at a training program for service dogs. Marley...
Updated: Services for Gordon Walsh, Jr., real estate broker and insurance executive, veteran, Rotarian
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.
WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show
After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Fall Fundraiser at Lounsbury House on September 22, Hosted by Christine O'Leary, Live Music by Endee Bros
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the...
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
Town of Darien Annual Paving Program
The Town of Darien will postpone the annual paving program usually held during the months of July and August. Due to an abundance of fiscal concern, the Town of Darien will seek fair pricing once oil prices drop and stabilize. Paving will be rescheduled for early Spring of 2023 with...
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday (Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, Expansion of ECDC)
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at 7:30pm. Town Hall Large Conference Room - 400 Main Street, Ridgefield, Connecticut. The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. Agenda. 2. Appointments. a. Zigmas Kaknevicius – appoint to Pension Commission. b. Michael...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Park City Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Park City...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Fine Art Restoring Hudson Valley
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fine Art...
Services on Friday in Ridgefield for Adam F. Ciotti, 30
Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adam was born in New York City on March 22, 1992, during the last snowstorm of that year. He is the son of Richard Ciotti and Sherry Gerstein. Adam attended Ridgefield schools and...
Shop Wilton and Tax Free Sunday August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week will begin on Sunday, August 21 and run through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Clothing items and footwear under $100 will be exempt of the Connecticut sales tax for the week. Examples of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100 can...
City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall
Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party
Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
Pomperaug River Low-Flow Plan Action Level Reached
Third threshold, “Water Conservation Strongly Requested,” is reached; people in the Pomperaug Basin asked to step up voluntary conservation efforts. River flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. As called for in the plan, Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village Division, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are strongly requesting that the community, including residents, businesses and public agencies in the Pomperaug River Basin, voluntarily step up their water conservation efforts because of low flows in the river.
Ridgefield Resident Elizabeth Moran Honored on the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University
More than 4,800 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester. Congratulations to Ridgefield resident Elizabeth Moran, College of Arts and Sciences, for being named to the Dean's List. The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding...
Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers, board members
The Ridgefield Historical Society has seen renewed activity and enthusiasm among residents in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and the town recently celebrated a spectacular Battle of Ridgefield reenactment weekend. The Society is now seeking new board members and volunteers who want to engage with the...
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Schedule
Mayor Ben Blake announces Milford’s Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Program schedule. This residential pickup service requires the homeowner to prepare and separate the following acceptable bulky waste items. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, INCLUDING CONTAINERS. Residents should adhere to the following requirements:
Pantochino Announces 2022/23 Season of Musicals in Milford
Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council....
Swim Across America Long Island Sound’s 30th Anniversary Events Raise Record-Breaking $1.64 Million to Fight Cancer
LARCHMONT, N.Y. – August 16, 2022 – Hundreds of swimmers made even greater waves this summer at Swim Across America Long Island Sound chapter’s open-water and seven pool events, raising a record-breaking $1.64 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. Swim Across America Long Island Sound...
