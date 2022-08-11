JERRY CLAYTON AND JACKSON WHITE GAVE AN INTERESTING PRESENTATION ON THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN AT THE FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB. HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN IS A NONPROFIT, 501(C)(3) ORGANIZATION THAT WAS ESTABLISHED ON JUNE 7, 2017. THE GARDEN CURRENTLY OWNS AND OPERATES FOUR ACRES OF LAND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE, JUST OFF US HWY. 43 IN LEOMA. THE LAND WAS DONATED TO THE GARDEN AND IS BEING DEVELOPED UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OUR ALL-VOLUNTEER STAFF AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE GARDEN OPENED TO THE PUBLIC IN APRIL 2022. THE PRESENTATION INCLUDED DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN WHEN IT WAS FIRST PLANTED IN 2017 AND SIMILAR FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN AS IT EXISTS TODAY. MR. CLAYTON DISCUSSED FUTURE PLANS FOR THE GARDEN INCLUDING A PERMANENT VISITORS CENTER, GAZEBO, AND ADDITIONAL GARDENS. HE ALSO DISCUSSED AVAILABLE INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY MEMBERSHIPS AS WELL AS SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO