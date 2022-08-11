ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting

JERRY CLAYTON AND JACKSON WHITE GAVE AN INTERESTING PRESENTATION ON THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN AT THE FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB. HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN IS A NONPROFIT, 501(C)(3) ORGANIZATION THAT WAS ESTABLISHED ON JUNE 7, 2017. THE GARDEN CURRENTLY OWNS AND OPERATES FOUR ACRES OF LAND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE, JUST OFF US HWY. 43 IN LEOMA. THE LAND WAS DONATED TO THE GARDEN AND IS BEING DEVELOPED UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OUR ALL-VOLUNTEER STAFF AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE GARDEN OPENED TO THE PUBLIC IN APRIL 2022. THE PRESENTATION INCLUDED DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN WHEN IT WAS FIRST PLANTED IN 2017 AND SIMILAR FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN AS IT EXISTS TODAY. MR. CLAYTON DISCUSSED FUTURE PLANS FOR THE GARDEN INCLUDING A PERMANENT VISITORS CENTER, GAZEBO, AND ADDITIONAL GARDENS. HE ALSO DISCUSSED AVAILABLE INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY MEMBERSHIPS AS WELL AS SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Marjorie Short

Marjorie Short, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, August 07, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired supervisor from LaDel Mfg., and a member of Ramah Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
THP Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON OLD HIGHWAY 46 AT MISSIONARY RIDGE ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
Frances Pearl Looney

Frances Pearl Looney, age 74,of Lawrenceburg TN, passed away on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Pearl was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jack Looney; Son, BJ Looney; Parents, Clair and Beatrice Clayton; Brother, Terry Clayton. She is survived by her Children, Tonia Smith (Timmy),...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Lawrenceburg, TN
Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown

DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING COMMUNITY GROUPS, CHURCHES AND SCHOOLS TO HELP MAKE THIS YEAR’S SPOOK AROUND DOWNTOWN THE BEST SPOOK YET. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 22ND AND IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INTERACTION WITH THE COMMUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG TN.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WBBJ

Additional information on the Decatur County Fair

The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
Janice Hutcheson Holcomb

Janice Hutcheson Holcomb, of Rogersville, formerly of Phil Campbell, passed away Thursday, August 11,. 2022 at her daughter’s home. She was a graduate of Phil Campbell High School and a member of. Mountain View Baptist Church, Phil Campbell. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13 from 10 – 11 a.m....
ROGERSVILLE, AL
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
Linda N. Kilpatrick Fox

Born in Florence, Alabama, on August 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Alvin & Omie (Beavers) Kilpatrick, Linda received her heavenly reward on August 12, 2022, at the age of 72. Linda is survived by her beloved husband Jerry of Saint Joseph, Tennessee. She will be fondly. remembered by...
FLORENCE, AL
Mashed

What Working At The Jack Daniel Distillery Is Really Like

The Jack Daniel Distillery was founded in 1866 by Jasper "Jack" Newton Daniel and his first Master Distiller, Nathan "Nearest" Green in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Ever since then, the distillery has been successfully operating in the same location. In fact, today Jack Daniel's is one of the top-selling whiskeys in the world (via The Spirits Business).
LYNCHBURG, TN
Wayne County Waives Disposal Fee on Saturday

ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 5 THERE WILL BE NO DISPOSAL FEE ON RESIDENTAL FURNITURE AND LIGHT WEIGHT CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACITY LOCATED AT 412 HOG CREEK ROAD IN WAYNESBORO. THIS IS FOR WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. FEE WILL APPLY TO BUSINESSES AND TIRES.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
Davy Crockett
Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce's 67th Annual Christmas Parade

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 67TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY DECEMBER 3RD AT 5. THIS YEAR’S THEME IS CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND. ALL PARADE ENTRIES, EXCEPT HORSE RIDERS, MUST PRE-REGISTER AND BE DECORATED WITH CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. THE FLOATS WILL BE JUDGED ON THE USE OF THE 2022 THEME, NEATNESS, AND THE USE OF LIGHTS. THE FOUR CATEGORIES ARE BUSINESS/COMMERCIAL, CHURCH, SCHOOL/YOUTH GROUP, AND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION. WINNERS WILL BE AWARDED THE CHAIRMAN'S BEST OF SHOW ($100), 1ST PLACE ($50), AND 2ND PLACE ($25) IN EACH OF THE FOUR CATEGORIES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN

