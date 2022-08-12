ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)

Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
Swell Network Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds and Proof of Reserve

Swell Network, a permissionless, non-custodial, and liquid ETH staking protocol, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum. Swell Network is also “integrating Chainlink Proof of Reserve to help ensure that its liquid staking receipt token (LSRT) – Swell ETH (swETH) – is always fully backed by staked ETH on a 1:1 basis.”
Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform

Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance

Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
Binance Obtains Preliminary Regulatory Approval to Conduct Operations in Kazakhstan

Binance is pleased to announce that the firm has “received in-principle approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset trading facility and provide custody in the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).”. In-principle approval from AFSA still “requires Binance to complete the full application process.”...
Syfe Launches in Australia, Offering a Platform to Invest in US stocks, ETFs, Crypto

Syfe, which claims to be a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore officially launched in Australia. This is Syfe’s third market “after its launch in Hong Kong last quarter.”. In July, Syfe celebrated its third anniversary and “revealed that it had reached a significant milestone of over...
NFTs: Parity Technologies, Pastel Network to Enhance Polkadot’s NFT Ecosystem

Pastel Network, a purpose-built blockchain and protocol standard for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web3 technology, is teaming up with Parity Technologies. The integration will “enable both native parachains and decentralized applications across the Polkadot ecosystem to leverage Pastel’s powerful technology, providing added security for projects and users.”. Today,...
