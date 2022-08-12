Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Kraken Now Supports Trading with Basilisk (BSX)
Digital asset firm Kraken is pleased to announce that Basilisk (BSX) has begun trading on their platform. Clients can add BSX to their Kraken accounts “by navigating to Funding, selecting Basilisk, and then Deposit.” Trading with this token started on August 11, 2022. According to Kraken, here’s what...
crowdfundinsider.com
Ethereum Merge to Proof of Stake Could be Key Moment in History of Crypto, Industry Professional Says
Michael Nadeau, the Director of Ecosystem Strategy at Invenium and Founder of The DeFi Report, recently noted that the Ethereum merge to proof of stake is “setting up to be one of the most important moments in the history of crypto.”. The investing community is “bullish on the merge”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Shares Details About Bitcoin Open Source Grant Recipients
Digital asset firm Okcoin announced that they’re supporting two new Bitcoin development initiatives: Vinteum and Qala. As mentioned in the update, Okcoin has now “funded $1.5 million worth of Bitcoin open source efforts.” They’re a founding supporter of Vinteum, a new Bitcoin R&D center in Brazil.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazilian Brokerage XP Adds Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading, BTG Pactual’s Mynt Platform Now Live
XTAGE, a digital asset trading platform created by Brazilian brokerage XP (Nasdaq: XP), has launched trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to multiple reports. The creation of XTAGE was announced this past May as a collaboration with Nasdaq. At that time, Lucas Rabechini, Director of Financial Products at XP Inc.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Swell Network Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds and Proof of Reserve
Swell Network, a permissionless, non-custodial, and liquid ETH staking protocol, has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum. Swell Network is also “integrating Chainlink Proof of Reserve to help ensure that its liquid staking receipt token (LSRT) – Swell ETH (swETH) – is always fully backed by staked ETH on a 1:1 basis.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Datawisp Finalizes $3.6M Round to Expand B2B No-Code Data Platform
Datawisp, a no-code data exploration platform focused on web3 and gaming, has raised $3.6 million in funding. investment round was “led by CoinFund, with participation from Spartan Capital, Mirana Ventures, Dweb3 Capital, and existing investors Play Ventures.”. For most businesses, the ability to make data-informed decisions is severely bottlenecked...
crowdfundinsider.com
DeFi: Maven 11 Introduces Permissioned Pool with Maple Finance
Maven 11 has introduced a Permissioned Pool with assistance from Maple Finance. The initial pool size will be $40 million in USDC with a decent risk-adjusted return to investors. Initial participants for the pool include Flow Traders, Wintermute and Auros. The pool may issue loans to various borrowers with whom...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: MEXC Exchange Introduces Blue-Chip NFT Index to Lower Entry Barriers for Investors
When compared with early April 2022, the ETH price dropped from around $3579 to a low of approximately $880. But now, Ethereum has surged from the bottom to nearly $2,000 at the time of writing. If calculated in USDT, the price of the majority of “blue-chip” NFTs will declined by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Obtains Preliminary Regulatory Approval to Conduct Operations in Kazakhstan
Binance is pleased to announce that the firm has “received in-principle approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) to operate a digital asset trading facility and provide custody in the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).”. In-principle approval from AFSA still “requires Binance to complete the full application process.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Syfe Launches in Australia, Offering a Platform to Invest in US stocks, ETFs, Crypto
Syfe, which claims to be a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore officially launched in Australia. This is Syfe’s third market “after its launch in Hong Kong last quarter.”. In July, Syfe celebrated its third anniversary and “revealed that it had reached a significant milestone of over...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Parity Technologies, Pastel Network to Enhance Polkadot’s NFT Ecosystem
Pastel Network, a purpose-built blockchain and protocol standard for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web3 technology, is teaming up with Parity Technologies. The integration will “enable both native parachains and decentralized applications across the Polkadot ecosystem to leverage Pastel’s powerful technology, providing added security for projects and users.”. Today,...
Comments / 0