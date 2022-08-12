Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion
INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
Residents of northeast Indy apartment complex worried about ongoing violence
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD spent several hours Tuesday investigating the shooting of a man at Lake Castleton Apartments on the city’s northeast side. “I’m really tired of seeing blood,” said Jasmine Klepinger, who lives at the complex with her boyfriend. Klepinger said she’s seen her share, though,...
2 wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been wounded in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane around 7:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people who had apparently been shot. One...
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on Indy’s northwest Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane, a residential neighborhood located near 38th Street and Guion Road. Police said officers arrived on scene and located two adult males […]
Fox 59
Indiana task force seizes 369 firearms, arrests 397 suspects in year 1
INDIANAPOLIS — Over the last year, hundreds of illegal firearms have been seized by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. The task force was established one year ago, and law enforcement from across central Indiana are touting the program’s success. Just last week, investigators with the task force...
IMPD releases image of truck suspected in deadly bicyclist hit-and-run on Indy's southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released a surveillance image of a truck suspected of hitting and killing a bicyclist Sunday evening. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on...
IMPD asking for help in locating missing man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 32-year-old Charles Lewis.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4indy.com
IMPD looking for robber who hit victim in head with gun at gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staffing the streets: What Noblesville Police is doing to keep the community safe
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — It is no secret the job of a police officer comes with plenty of risks. Lieutenant Bruce Barnes with the Noblesville Police Department says the job also comes with plenty of rewards. That's why he hopes more Hoosiers will consider joining his agency. "We enjoy the...
Violent crime on the decline in Indianapolis, IMPD data shows
INDIANAPOLIS — Violent crime is down significantly in Indianapolis this year, but remains higher than it was before the pandemic. It's progress that city leaders are happy to see, while remaining focused on efforts to further reduce the violent crime that has been plaguing the city. New data from...
IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
Missing Greenfield woman found safe
UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indy man sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this week for armed fentanyl trafficking and illegal gun possession.
Police investigating after horse trainer battered at Shelbyville track
Police are investigating after a horse trainer was battered Friday at Horseshoe Racing and Casino in Shelbyville.
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash […]
1 hurt in Bates-Hendricks house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — One person suffered a slight injury in a near south side house fire on Tuesday that left two adults and several pets looking for somewhere else to stay. Indianapolis firefighters were called to the fire in the 700 block of Weghorst Street, in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood near South East Street, just before 2 p.m.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0