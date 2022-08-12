ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Fox 59

IMPD: 3 hurt in series of shootings, including suspected home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were hurt overnight in Indianapolis in relation to three separate shooting investigations. It began around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday when a man told police he was shot while he walking in the area of Kentucky Avenue and W. Hanna Avenue on the southwest side. Police say the suspected shooter was last seen in a white or silver sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been wounded in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane around 7:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people who had apparently been shot. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man

MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

2 shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on Indy’s northwest Tuesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 3400 block of Aylesford Lane, a residential neighborhood located near 38th Street and Guion Road. Police said officers arrived on scene and located two adult males […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Violent crime on the decline in Indianapolis, IMPD data shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Violent crime is down significantly in Indianapolis this year, but remains higher than it was before the pandemic. It's progress that city leaders are happy to see, while remaining focused on efforts to further reduce the violent crime that has been plaguing the city. New data from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Greenfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Brandi Pennington has been safely located. ———————————————- GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen in approximately three weeks. Brandi Lynn Pennington is described as a white female, age 25, who has black hair and blue eyes. She […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

1 hurt in Bates-Hendricks house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One person suffered a slight injury in a near south side house fire on Tuesday that left two adults and several pets looking for somewhere else to stay. Indianapolis firefighters were called to the fire in the 700 block of Weghorst Street, in the Bates Hendricks neighborhood near South East Street, just before 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

