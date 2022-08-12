Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
AZFamily
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say
MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
12news.com
2 dead after rollover crash on US 60 in Mesa
Two people are dead after an early morning crash on the US 60 near Sossaman Road in Mesa. Here's the initial information from the scene.
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
AZFamily
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
AZFamily
Convicted felon accused of carjacking, shooting at West Valley shopping center
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have released the name of the suspect who reportedly carjacked and shot a man outside a West Valley shopping center. It happened on Aug. 8 at the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near the Loop 101. According to a...
KOLD-TV
Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
AZFamily
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert
KTAR.com
Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases
This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
kiowacountypress.net
Scottsdale Arizona hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend
(The Center Square) - The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
L.A. Weekly
David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again
PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
ABC 15 News
Woman stranded at Scottsdale skate park prompts water rescue
SCOTTSDALE — A woman stranded at a Scottsdale skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads has prompted a water rescue Friday night. The woman was rescued through a hoist operation using Phoenix's police helicopter. Aerial footage shows ground crews attempted to rescue the person but was unable to reach...
oucampus.org
1524 W Keating Ave
Charming Dobson Ranch Home w/ Private Pool! - Look no further! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has plenty of space inside--but you will want to spend your days and nights lounging in your private pool situated in an oversized lot. Brand new energy efficient windows and brand new carpet. Pool service included.
AZFamily
World War II traveling museum filled with artifacts stolen from Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bill Gaston and Scott Dunkirk looked through the World War II artifacts they still have left. Unfortunately, most of their other military memorabilia was stolen when someone drove off with their traveling museum. “There are things in there I know we won’t be able to replace,”...
VIDEOS: Monsoon storms cause heavy flooding near the Loop 101 and Cactus Road
A monsoon storm is hitting the East Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances continuing through the evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Phoenix party leaves man dead, 5 others injured; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at a party near 46th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning, Phoenix police confirmed. Officers described a "chaotic scene" after they responded to the shooting call at an east Phoenix...
