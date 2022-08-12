Read full article on original website
Times News
One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire
State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
Times News
Coroner called to Monroe fire scene
The Monroe County Coroner has been called to the scene of a fire on Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. According to reports from the scene, children jumped out the rear window. Their conditions are not available at this time. Firefighters are...
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out in Monroe County. The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a residence on the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township. A release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that one person died inside the […]
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at the Lehighton barracks released details in the following cases:. • Police cited two people after a domestic dispute at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 8 on Centre Street in Parryville. Cited and also listed as victims are a 53-year-old man from Parryville and a 41-year-old woman from Summit Hill.
Times News
Police: Woman threw items at cars
A 35-year-old Allentown woman was cited by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks with criminal mischief after an incident at 1:13 p.m. July 23 on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. Police said she intentionally threw unidentified items from a vehicle and struck a 2018 Honda Civic and a 2017 Chevrolet...
Elderly woman hit and killed in Schuylkill County
FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A 92-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Schuylkill County. According to police, the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue in Frackville around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital, where she later died.
skooknews.com
Pedestrian Struck in Frackville; Victim Flown
UPDATE: 08/16/2022 - Victim dies from injuries.
Times News
Fighting forest fires requires special training
When you think of firefighters, you likely envision those who respond to burning homes, free people from wrecked cars, handle smoke investigations and even rescue cats from trees. There is another kind of firefighter. One who responds when our woodlands burn. These firefighters often can’t use 5-inch hoses and 100-foot...
Times News
Carbon County court
A Carbon County man, currently serving a prison term on a drug-related charge, entered a guilty plea to another drug count on Monday in the county court and was sentenced to a prison term. He was one of seven defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before Judge Steven R. Serfass.
Times News
Schuylkill cleanup planned for September
Commissioners are gearing up for the county’s annual fall cleanup in September. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: the Tamaqua Transfer Station, the CES landfill in Hegins, New Ringgold, Pottsville, Minersville, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, Ringtown, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Packer Township: Quakake Road paving between Weatherly Planes Road and Schuylkill County line, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lehigh County. • Whitehall Township: Route 22 milling and paving between 15th...
pahomepage.com
Officials blame project on damaged roads
LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Carbon County want PennDOT to pay for damages they say are happening on local roads and bridges due to a major projects in the area. PennDOT crews have been working on Route 443 in Carbon County since January of last year. A...
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Lower Mount Bethel crash
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a turning pickup truck in rural Northampton County over the weekend. Nicholas Paone, 28, was killed in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lower Mount Bethel Township, said state police. He was driving on Martins Creek Belvidere...
WOLF
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Times News
Fieldhouse demolition begins
Crews tear down the fieldhouse at Palmerton Area School District’s Seventh Street field on Monday afternoon. The fieldhouse was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it in May 2021. Palmerton awarded a contract in April to low bidder Environmental Restoration Inc. for $21,190 to tear down the building. The district purchased a 24-by-28-foot two-car garage and a 10-by-12-foot mini-barn from Kramer Sheds for placement to replace the fieldhouse at a total cost of $20,303. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
Timeline of events in Berwick mass casualty incident according to police
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has condensed the information we currently have confirmed regarding the mass casualty incident in Berwick and the homicide in Nescopeck. State troopers have taken Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes into custody for allegedly crashing his vehicle into 18 people in Berwick and killing his mother with a hammer in Nescopeck. Investigators […]
