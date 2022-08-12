ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Peloton slashes nearly 800 jobs and hikes cost of bikes by $500 as it tries to claw back profits after it lost 90% of its share price as Americans headed back to the gym

By Wister Hitt For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2YTq_0hF9tKbC00
CEO Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took over the company in February, said he hopes today's decisions will 'better position the company for long term success'

Peloton told employees Friday it's slashing 784 jobs, increasing equipment prices, closing several retail locations and requiring all non-remote employees to return to the office by November 14.

The decision comes as the pandemic darling tries to claw back profits after a 90% loss of its share price upon gym reopenings early this year.

CEO Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took over the company in February after a tumultuous end to former CEO John Foley's time at the company, said he hopes today's decisions will 'better position the company for long term success.'

Foley stepped down amid a storm of controversies and declining share prices.

Most notably, his company-wide freezing of new hires and the canceling of a massive company holiday party due to the company's tanking stock prices while he attended a lavish, invite-only party for some of his instructors at New York City's Plaza Hotel.

Friday's layoffs will come from the company's distribution and customer service teams.

McCarthy also announced Peloton will stop using in-house employees and vans to deliver equipment, shuttering 16 North American warehouses.

'This has been a challenge,' McCarthy wrote in the memo to the company Friday. 'We won't fix it overnight, but we have no choice but to make it work.'

Peloton said last month it would cut about 570 employees in Taiwan and nearly 3,000 employees in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYZoH_0hF9tKbC00
Peloton's layoffs, store closures and price increases comes as the pandemic darling tries to claw back profits after a 90% loss of its share price upon gym reopenings early this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFqXK_0hF9tKbC00
Pelton will raise the price of its flagship Bike+ (left) by $500 to $2,495 and its Tread treadmill (right) by $800 to $3,495
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Svsns_0hF9tKbC00

In regard to equipment, the company will raise the price of its flagship Bike+ by $500 to $2,495 and its Tread treadmill by $800 to $3,495.

The price cuts 'cheapened at least the perception of the brand,' McCarthy said. 'So this is a return to historical positioning.'

Pelton also intends to undergo a 'significant and aggressive reduction' of its retail footprint across North America next year.

The company currently operates 86 stores across the US and Canada.

It remains unknown how many will be shuttered as part of today's plan for Peloton's future.

One thing left out of today's memo was the company's bike rental program.

Currently, several retail locations provide a service to rent a Peloton Bike+ for $89 per month, which covers both the bike and all access membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRcdU_0hF9tKbC00
The company currently operates 86 stores across the US and Canada, but plans to close a It remains unknown how many will be shuttered as part of today's plan for Peloton's future

Peloton is making other changes, including a return to in-person work.

Office employees will have to come in at least three days a week starting September 6, McCarthy said Friday.

This type of return is in line with the approach used by other tech companies, such as Apple, but marks a sharp turn for a company that benefited from the work-from-home lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XV7aT_0hF9tKbC00
McCarthy (left), a former Spotify and Netflix exec, vowed to cut costs, improve Peloton’s products and move increasingly to a subscription-based model.

The massive series of announcements today come six months after McCarthy was appointed CEO in a broader management reshuffling.

The former Spotify and Netflix executive vowed to cut costs, improve Peloton’s products and move increasingly to a subscription-based model.

The company ended the quarter with $2.96 million connected fitness subscribers, which are people who own one of the company’s products and pay for a membership to its live and on-demand workout classes.

“We have to make our revenues stop shrinking and start growing again,” McCarthy added at the end of Friday’s memo. “Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life.”

Peloton is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on August 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Number of 'lonely, single' men is on the rise as women with higher dating standards look for partners who are are 'emotionally available, good communicators, and share similar values', says psychologist

Men are lonelier than ever as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of modern women, according to a psychologist. American psychologist Greg Matos wrote in a recent Psychology Today article that the current state of young and middle-aged men's love lives shows they need to 'address a skills deficit'.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Paramount+ streaming service to be bundled with Walmart+ membership program... as the retailer tries to compete with Amazon Prime

Walmart subscribers are about to get more value with their memberships, as the retailer's Walmart+ program will being to include a Paramount+ subscription. Walmart and Paramount Global have reached an agreement to bundle the streaming service with the membership program starting in September, according to the Wall Street Journal. The...
NFL
Daily Mail

Chairman of BBC Richard Sharp used off-shore Cayman Islands company to invest in crypto business founded by sanction-hit Russian oligarch

The BBC's chair Richard Sharp invested in a crypto business founded by a now sanction-hit Russian oligarch through an offshore Cayman Islands company. The multi-millionaire ex-banker was an early investor in Vladimir Potanin's business Atomyze - which trades commodities using blockchain technology. Potanin, who was once considered Russia's richest man...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
Daily Mail

More embarrassment for Ten: Channel 10's beleaguered breakfast show fails to get a SINGLE VIEWER in one major city - after setting a new record for the worst rating program ever

Channel 10's struggling new breakfast program 10 News First: Breakfast has hit an all-time ratings low. The 30-minute broadcast, hosted by Lachlan Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, took a huge nosedive last Wednesday when it failed to attract a single viewer in the major city of Perth. Perth, which has a...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Half-term holiday nightmare: Family getaway hopes are thrown into chaos as Heathrow extends passenger cap until the end of October - meaning up to one million seats could be axed

Families' hopes for a half-term holiday were thrown into chaos yesterday as Britain’s biggest airport extended its passenger cap to the end of October. Heathrow announced it will not lift its ban on the number of daily outbound travellers next month as planned – meaning up to one million seats could be axed from airline schedules.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The places Britons most want to visit for an autumn getaway revealed by Tripadvisor: Colombia is the No1 trending destination followed by Mykonos, Crete and Turkey

Colombia has been rated the hottest destination for Britons to visit this autumn. Specifically, the small town of Nemocon on the outskirts of Bogota, the South American country's capital. It's followed by the Greek isle of Mykonos (second), Pigianos Kampos in Crete (third), and Istanbul (fourth) and Alanya (fifth) in Turkey.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Prices#Bike Rental#Business Industry#Linus Business#Americans#North American
Daily Mail

Are office jobs more difficult than manual labour? Builders tell GMB nothing is more exhausting than being on a site while businessman says a day of mental tasks 'is much tougher'

Scientists have found that a long day sitting at a desk can be just as tiring as manual work. Builders and entrepreneurs Sam Hughes, 28, and Brad Hanson, 38, aka The Bald Builders spoke to Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Rinder on Good Morning Britain and said 'there's nothing more exhausting than being on a building site'.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

541K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy