LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO