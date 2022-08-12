Read full article on original website
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
WILX-TV
Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree
RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning. According to the police, an Indiana resident was rear-ended by the driver of a black Audi A4. The driver is a resident of [..]
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
wkzo.com
Fatal crash causes major backup on NB US-131: At fault driver apprehended
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a section of northbound US-131 for several hours early Sunday morning, August 14. According to The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near mile marker 46 north of D Avenue. Authorities say the driver of a black Audi...
Man in critical condition after crash into tree
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Fox17
Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County
A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.
Deputies: Driver arrested after fleeing deadly US-131 crash in Kalamazoo Co.
Northbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo was closed because of an accident. Police diverted traffic off the highway at D Avenue.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Police: Pedestrian hit on 28th Street in Wyoming
A pedestrian was hit by a driver in Wyoming, shutting down both lanes of 28th Street late Saturday night, police said.
WILX-TV
Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police Department, Grand Ledge Fire Department and Grand Ledge Public Schools will be conducting a full-scale Active Violence Training exercise at Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday. The county says it’s part of a continued effort...
Police search for suspect who shot at police in Kalamazoo
Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
WILX-TV
Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
MSP: Pedestrian critically injured in US-131 crash
A stretch of northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian.
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
