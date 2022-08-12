ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree

RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash. According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
#Police#Traffic Accident
MLive

Multiple injuries in crash that shut down eastbound I-94

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple people were injured Monday, Aug. 15, in a crash that shut down eastbound I-94 for several hours. The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. in Comstock Township. Two cars and a semi-tractor trailer were involved, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Some of the...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man in critical condition after crash into tree

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Rives Junction man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree early Monday morning. Rescue crews were called Monday, Aug. 15, to the area of Dixon Road near Inman Drive in Rives Junction for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI
Fox17

Calhoun County road reopens to traffic after crash prompts closure

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of Columbia Avenue has reopened after a crash prompted its closure in Calhoun County Monday morning. Dispatchers say the closure affected the area between 30th Street and Helmer Road. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police Department, Grand Ledge Fire Department and Grand Ledge Public Schools will be conducting a full-scale Active Violence Training exercise at Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday. The county says it’s part of a continued effort...
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township. Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Howard Street, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...

